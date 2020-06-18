New Junior College Offers Folkestone Teens Alternative to Secondary Education

@EKC__Group's Folkestone College has launched an innovative new Junior College, providing young locals aged between 14 and 16 with an exciting alternative to secondary school education.

Folkestone Junior College combines industry-recognised qualifications with core GCSEs. The unique curriculum includes Art and Design, Business Enterprise, Sport, English, Mathematics and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Project. Alongside these, students also study personal development and awareness subjects, gaining qualifications in areas such as Mental Health Awareness, Wellbeing and Social Development.

Subjects are taught by experienced industry professionals in the College’s purpose-designed facilities, with students gaining the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in their future careers.

Head of Folkestone Junior College, Nick Hughes, commented: “We're excited to be able to offer the opportunity to study with us at our innovative Folkestone Junior College, designed for 14 to 16 year-olds who are passionate about getting a head start in the creative industries.

“Successful learners will achieve the equivalent of 8 GCSEs including Art and Design, Mathematics and English, as well as a Level 2 Diploma in Business and Enterprise."

