New Junior College Offers Folkestone Teens Alternative to Secondary Education

Details
@EKC__Group's Folkestone College has launched an innovative new Junior College, providing young locals aged between 14 and 16 with an exciting alternative to secondary school education.

Folkestone Junior College combines industry-recognised qualifications with core GCSEs. The unique curriculum includes Art and Design, Business Enterprise, Sport, English, Mathematics and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Project. Alongside these, students also study personal development and awareness subjects, gaining qualifications in areas such as Mental Health Awareness, Wellbeing and Social Development.

Subjects are taught by experienced industry professionals in the College’s purpose-designed facilities, with students gaining the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in their future careers.  

Head of Folkestone Junior College, Nick Hughes, commented: “We're excited to be able to offer the opportunity to study with us at our innovative Folkestone Junior College, designed for 14 to 16 year-olds who are passionate about getting a head start in the creative industries.

“Successful learners will achieve the equivalent of 8 GCSEs including Art and Design, Mathematics and English, as well as a Level 2 Diploma in Business and Enterprise."

#EdTech Startup Lectera.com Launches Worldwide
Sector News
The Lectera.com international educational online platform starts opera
New EDSK report on university admissions 'Admitting mistakes' is launched
Sector News
On the day that students around the country confirm their university c
Supporting graduate employability during the pandemic
Sector News
The @officestudents (OfS) has today published a briefing note looking

