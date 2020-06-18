 
Barking & Dagenham College Student Virtual Enrichment Programme

DJ, play football, dance – @BarkingCollege takes lessons online 

Students are getting the chance to learn how to dance, dj and play football with the help of the pros, including Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club’s midfielder Sam Deering.

The ‘Student Virtual Enrichment Programme’ takes the place of sessions which would normally be offered within Barking & Dagenham College. 

Agnes Melkvi, Learner Involvement Coordinator at the College explained:

“Providing our students with the opportunities to take part in activities alongside their studies has always been important to us.  We didn’t want this to stop just because students were not in College so we decided to take the classes online!”

The sessions are delivered via Youtube Live.  It means that students are able to virtually join Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club’s Sam Deering to learn football skills, pick up some new dance moves with Elvire Matu, from Konverse Dance Crews, find out how to DJ and get an introduction to music producing with Femi Akinyemi and practice basketball skills with Lamar from the Grant Solder Sports Agency.

In its first week over 200 students took part and many more are certain to join as the sessions continue.

Agnes adds: “The programme is a great way to keep students engaged and healthy. We really miss the students and we hope these sessions give them the chance to not only keep fit and active and learn some new skills alongside familiar faces but also allows our students the chance to be virtually together again.”

