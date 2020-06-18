 
Office for Students responds to HESA graduate outcomes survey

Details
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has commented on the results of HESA's new graduate outcomes survey.

Commenting on the results of the inaugural graduate outcomes survey published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) today, Chris Millward, Director for Fair Access and Participation at the OfS, said:

‘It is good to see that higher education continues to have significant benefit for most students in their employment and career prospects. Most graduates also feel that they are doing something meaningful, making progress towards their future plans and applying the things they’ve learned at university or college.

‘There is clearly more still to do to ensure that these benefits are felt equally across all student groups. It is concerning that black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) graduates were more likely to be unemployed than their white peers, and that women are overrepresented in lower pay bands. With the labour market likely to become more challenging in the aftermath of coronavirus (COVID-19), it is more important than ever that all graduates are well prepared with the skills and knowledge they need to fulfil their career aspirations.’

The Office for Students is the independent regulator for higher education in England. Our aim is to ensure that every student, whatever their background, has a fulfilling experience of higher education that enriches their lives and careers.

See experimental statistics from the new graduate outcomes surveyExternal link (Opens in a new tab or window).

Earlier today the OfS published the latest in its series of briefing notes, on how universities and colleges are supporting students on their journey into employment during the pandemic. Read the graduate students briefing note.

