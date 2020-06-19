 
Students commended by Matt Edmondson and Mollie King at Young Audio Awards

Details
Barnsley College

Broadcast Journalism students from Barnsley College have been recognised at the Young Audio Awards for their excellent work.

The group, who are studying a Level 3 course at the College, were commended in the Achievement within the Community Award category at an online ceremony, which was hosted by award ambassadors Matt Edmondson and Mollie King from BBC Radio 1.

During their studies, the students have created a variety of short radio documentaries focused on social issues within South Yorkshire such as sexism, equality, racism, sport and bullying.

Clips of each documentary were edited together and used in a ten-minute ‘demo’ broadcast which was submitted to the Young Audio Awards.

The judging panel, comprised of experts from across the radio and audio industries, were looking for passion, enthusiasm, and in-depth knowledge from entrants, as well as skills including script writing, presenting, news gathering, and editing and producing.

Broadcast Journalism student Catherine Oldham said: “It felt really good to share the moment when the class found out we were nominated with the other students. To be commended is huge for everyone and I hope everyone in the class is proud of themselves.”

Jessica Lee-Henderson, Programme Manager for Digital Industries at the College, added: “The Young Audio Awards is such prestigious event and it is incredible for our students to be commended. For any young person thinking about a career in broadcast journalism this accolade can really impress experts in the industry and open up doors for work experience.

“We have some incredible students who have bright careers ahead of them and we are really proud of their achievements this year.”

Barnsley College is continuing to accept applications for courses starting in September 2020. 

