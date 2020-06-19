 
Walsall College appentice reaches Screwfix national final

Details
A plumbing and heating apprentice from @Walsall_College has earned a highly sought-after place in the digital final of @Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2020.

Matthew Hill, 18, is studying plumbing at Walsall College. He has been selected for his sheer passion for the trade, determination to succeed and demonstrating how he is already going above and beyond the call of duty for his college, employer and customers.

Matthew, who is thrilled to have reached the final stage, says:

“To potentially win the competition is an incredible thought, but to come this far is just as much of an achievement. I have recently taken part in a social media campaign about mental health awareness and the importance of breaking the stigma in the construction industry. If I win the competition, I will use the prize to learn new skills and further my work in mental health awareness.”

The two-day event will begin with the finalists participating in a digital academy day with innovative and educational workshops from specialist media school, Global Academy. Now, more than ever, digital skills are vital, and the finalists will get the chance to be involved in a variety of unique sessions including how to run their social media, develop a brand and analyse their current marketing activity.

On Thursday 25th June, the finalists will get the opportunity to share their experiences and ambitions as an apprentice with a panel of industry-leading judges. The panel includes representatives from the NICEIC, CIPHE, FMB and Screwfix Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2019, Darren McGhee.

The worthy winner will take home the ultimate trade prize bundle worth £10,000. This includes everything a future tradesperson may need to start up their own business - £5,000 of tools, a £3,000 training budget and £2,000 worth of technology.

Danielle Sweet, Screwfix spokesperson, said:

“From over 1400, entries the 10 finalists have done incredibly well to get this far. Apprenticeships are vital to the construction trade and invaluable to the UK economy. Each year the standard of entries in our competition is exceptional and all the finalists have proven they have a promising career ahead of them. I’d like to congratulate Matthew for getting to the final and wish all of our top 10 the best of luck!”

