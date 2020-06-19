Luminate Education Marketing shortlisted for best in-house team at Design Week Awards

The @LuminateEdGroup Marketing team has been nominated for the best in-house design team by the @Design_Week Awards.

Now in its 30th year, the awards showcase the best work from all design disciplines, giving outstanding designers global recognition.

The in-house agency, which has more than 30 communications and marketing experts, provides marketing services for Leeds City College, Leeds Sixth Form College, University Centre Leeds, Keighley College and Harrogate College.

Richard Lewis, Director of Luminate Student Recruitment, Marketing Communication said:

“To be recognised by a celebrated awards body is testament to the hard work that the design team has put in the last three years.

“The team has gone through a transformative period over the last 18 months and have quickly become disruptors in the marketplace. It's all credit to them for developing innovative, youth engagement marketing campaigns and breaking the mould of traditional FE Education.”

In spring 2019, the marketing team began work on the further education (FE) recruitment campaign for Leeds City College (LCC), one of the largest FE providers in the UK.

The LCC campaign included a bespoke typeface and lifestyle photography to represent the individuality and energy of the college and its students. The campaign covered outdoor advertising, internal communications, digital campaigns, a bespoke hero video, prospectus and a new audio brand, scripted and produced in collaboration with local creatives and brand partners.

The team has doubled in size in 24 months, with the growth of Luminate Education Group.

Working as a cross-functional team, they provide a full marketing service for all clients, which includes insight and market research; evidence-led strategy and curriculum design, graphic and motion design, external and internal communications, events management, website development and social media management.

Luminate Education Marketing has played a significant role in growing the16-19 provision, with a 10.60% increase between 18/19 and 19/20. This has contributed to 20.55% overall growth since 17/18.

Results will be announced on Monday 29 June, and the winners’ showcase will be revealed via social media and online.

