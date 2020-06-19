 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Luminate Education Marketing shortlisted for best in-house team at Design Week Awards

Details
Hits: 103
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The @LuminateEdGroup Marketing team has been nominated for the best in-house design team by the @Design_Week Awards.

Now in its 30th year, the awards showcase the best work from all design disciplines, giving outstanding designers global recognition.

The in-house agency, which has more than 30 communications and marketing experts, provides marketing services for Leeds City College, Leeds Sixth Form College, University Centre Leeds, Keighley College and Harrogate College.

Richard Lewis, Director of Luminate Student Recruitment, Marketing Communication said:

“To be recognised by a celebrated awards body is testament to the hard work that the design team has put in the last three years.

“The team has gone through a transformative period over the last 18 months and have quickly become disruptors in the marketplace. It's all credit to them for developing innovative, youth engagement marketing campaigns and breaking the mould of traditional FE Education.”

In spring 2019, the marketing team began work on the further education (FE) recruitment campaign for Leeds City College (LCC), one of the largest FE providers in the UK.

The LCC campaign included a bespoke typeface and lifestyle photography to represent the individuality and energy of the college and its students. The campaign covered outdoor advertising, internal communications, digital campaigns, a bespoke hero video, prospectus and a new audio brand, scripted and produced in collaboration with local creatives and brand partners.

The team has doubled in size in 24 months, with the growth of Luminate Education Group. 

Working as a cross-functional team, they provide a full marketing service for all clients, which includes insight and market research; evidence-led strategy and curriculum design, graphic and motion design, external and internal communications, events management, website development and social media management.

Luminate Education Marketing has played a significant role in growing the16-19 provision, with a 10.60% increase between 18/19 and 19/20. This has contributed to 20.55% overall growth since 17/18.

Results will be announced on Monday 29 June, and the winners’ showcase will be revealed via social media and online.

Advertisement

Catering students go head-to-head in a virtual inter-college cook off
Sector News
Determined to offer learners the full college experience, Catering lec
Walsall College appentice reaches Screwfix national final
Sector News
A plumbing and heating apprentice from @Walsall_College has earned a h
The University of Law announces proposed partnership with The University of Sheffield
Sector News
The @UniversityofLaw (ULaw) has announced an agreement in principle wi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Catering students go head-to-head in a virtual inter-college cook off
Sector News
Determined to offer learners the full college experience, Catering lec
Walsall College appentice reaches Screwfix national final
Sector News
A plumbing and heating apprentice from @Walsall_College has earned a h
The University of Law announces proposed partnership with The University of Sheffield
Sector News
The @UniversityofLaw (ULaw) has announced an agreement in principle wi
South Eastern Regional College Cook Up Food Donations in College Kitchen
Sector News
The Hospitality and Catering team from @S_ERC have been keeping their
#EdTech Startup Lectera.com Launches Worldwide
Sector News
The Lectera.com international educational online platform starts opera
Barking & Dagenham College Student Virtual Enrichment Programme
Sector News
DJ, play football, dance – @BarkingCollege takes lessons online Stud
New EDSK report on university admissions 'Admitting mistakes' is launched
Sector News
On the day that students around the country confirm their university c
Supporting graduate employability during the pandemic
Sector News
The @officestudents (OfS) has today published a briefing note looking
Office for Students responds to HESA graduate outcomes survey
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has commented on the results of HESA's new g
New Junior College Offers Folkestone Teens Alternative to Secondary Education
Sector News
@EKC__Group's Folkestone College has launched an innovative new Junior
College Welsh language partnership supports thousands of learners in north east Wales
Sector News
A PARTNERSHIP led by @colegcambria and @popethcymraeg teaching Welsh f
Cardiff and Vale College Administration student Krasimira’s progression route really is the business!
Sector News
Krasimira Krasteva, a Level 3 Business Administration student @CAVC is

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4675)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page