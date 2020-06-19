 
Oaklands to offer free College meals over the summer for eligible students

Details
Oaklands building

@oaklandscollege to offer free College meals over the summer for eligible students

Although the government have not yet confirmed if eligible FE students will receive free meals Oaklands College have decided they will continue to offer them to their students in need.

The wellbeing and welfare of their students is a key focus for Oaklands College and the team are keen to support their students wherever possible.

Zoe Hancock, Principal of Oaklands College said “Our students are always our number one priority. We recognise these are difficult times for many families and so would like to support our students in need who receive free meals in college. By funding free meals for these eligible students, we hope it will help and support them over the summer months when college is not open”

