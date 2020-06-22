 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Key education report: 'New, Next or Never Normal' to be unveiled at virtual conference -

Details
Hits: 177
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
New, Next or Never Normal’ conference

'New, Next or Never Normal’ report released on 24th June by @C_learning_net - supported by @EduFuturists and in conjunction with @WCollegeGroup

Findings from a new report into the changing world of education will be revealed at an online conference supported by a leading college group.

The ‘New, Next or Never Normal’ conference will explore the changes that further and higher education institutions have made as a result of Covid-19 – and consider how these innovations will continue in the ‘new normal’.

The conference was originally planned to be hosted at WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) but has been moved online, mirroring educational provisions in colleges and universities across the country.

It is being organised by C-Learning, supported by Edufuturists and in conjunction with WCG, and will welcome a range of high-profile speakers from across the sector on Wednesday, June 24.

David Jones OBE, former CEO at Coleg Cambria, will be among the speakers on the day and he will be presenting a report outlining the findings from a recent series of top-level meetings of compulsory education and training leaders from across the UK.

A panel of respected practitioners will then discuss what this means for schools, colleges and university leaders.

Other speakers on the day include David Price OBE, Khawar Hameed from Visiting Professor of Digital Innovation at Birmingham City University, Audrey Cumberford, Principal and CEO of Edinburgh College, WCG’s deputy principal Helen Kinghorn and director of corporate services (ICT) Matt Tennant.

Experts including Dan Fitzpatrick, Steven Hope and Ben Whitaker from Edufuturists, Simon Fasolo a FE/HE enterprise solutions consultant for Google and Noel Davis from JISC’s Enterprise Infrastructure team will be sharing advice for the future of the sector.

There will be sessions on cyber security and ensuring that colleges are following best-practice with the majority of learning taking place online.

Ian Nairn, Managing Director at C-Learning, said: “We have secured a strong line-up of leaders from across education to speak at this year’s conference, which we will be holding online for the first time.

“There has been a clear transition in recent months to delivering learning through online platforms and software, and this year’s conference will explore that change.

“David Jones OBE is widely respected and will be unveiling the outcomes report at the event. This report will provide clarity and guidance for people across the sector.

“We’ll be hitting the pause button and looking at the impact the pandemic has caused on colleges, school and business – and how this will change our attitudes moving forwards.”

Advertisement

Update on occupational specialisms for the building services engineering T Level
Sector News
Students on a T Level in building services engineering must choose at
Business experts shine at college-led Summer Start-Up Week for budding entrepreneurs
Sector News
@colegcambria and @Alana_Spencer_ YOUNG entrepreneurs were treated to
Anxiety levels doubled in young people following COVID-19 lockdown, says study
Sector News
Interesting preliminary research from @CO90s and @BristolUni : Anxiety

Matt Tennant, Director of Corporate Services (ICT) at WCG, added: “WCG is a Google college and we were one of the first colleges in the UK to use Google to enhance our learning.

“It has positioned us well to deliver our provision throughout lockdown and emphasises the importance of technology in education, which will be further highlighted at the upcoming conference which we are delighted to be supporting.

“I will be leading a session on security and how it is more important than ever now with cloud networking. We will be sharing our experiences of delivering education during these difficult times and how we will look to continue using these methods in years to come.”

‘New, Next or Never Normal’ will be streamed live on Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and LinkedIn. The conference is free to attend.

Registration is encouraged so delegates can take part in the Q&A but is not essential. To register visit normal.edufuturists.com

You may also be interested in these articles:

Update on occupational specialisms for the building services engineering T Level
Sector News
Students on a T Level in building services engineering must choose at
Business experts shine at college-led Summer Start-Up Week for budding entrepreneurs
Sector News
@colegcambria and @Alana_Spencer_ YOUNG entrepreneurs were treated to
Anxiety levels doubled in young people following COVID-19 lockdown, says study
Sector News
Interesting preliminary research from @CO90s and @BristolUni : Anxiety
Is it time for a digital detox? Nearly half of youngsters say they’re addicted to their phones according to new research
Sector News
New research from anti-bullying charity @CybersmileHQ reveals that alm
Layla Moran: Challenge is for Govt, not teachers
Sector News
@LaylaMoran Responds to reports that @BorisJohnson has announced he wa
NEU reacts to @borisjohnson comments about schools in September
Sector News
@NEUnion Responds to School returns in September Commenting on the Pri
Do companies already hold the key to their economic recovery?
Sector News
@1stforEPA - DO COMPANIES ALREADY HOLD THE KEY TO THEIR ECONOMIC RECOV
New T Levels are on their way at HSDC
Sector News
Work has now started on the refurbishment of the new T Level facilitie
Oaklands to offer free College meals over the summer for eligible students
Sector News
@oaklandscollege to offer free College meals over the summer for eligi
Laura’s Comic Strip Delivers Serious Message for Crisis UK
Sector News
A comic strip story by a @S_ERC (SERC) art and design student has been
Motor retail shows tentative signs of recovery: IMI comment on new ONS data
Sector News
@The_IMI - Motor retail shows tentative signs of recoveryAnalysis of
A cut above - Cardiff and Vale College Hairdressing student Rhian has been honing her skills during lockdown
Sector News
@CAVC Level 3 Hairdressing student Rhian Lister has been making the mo

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group)
WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) has published a new article: Key education report: 'New, Next or Never Normal' to be unveiled at virtual conference - 23 minutes ago
Neil Wolstenholme
Neil Wolstenholme has published a new article: T Levelling Up: The “Levelling Up” Agenda Must Result In Equality With A Levels 1 hour 52 minutes ago
Julz Valentine
Julz Valentine had a status update on Twitter 20 hours 25 minutes ago

@twose_brian @ExplorerDale “Some of the councils with the highest levels of hospitality or declared interests in pr… https://t.co/FRVWfDJ9nU
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4682)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page