College launches decade-long fund to help tackle inequality

@LSEColleges is setting up a long-term grant fund to promote diversity and reduce inequality.

Staff and students across the organisation are being invited to bid for funding to set up community-based projects that will help to tackle all kinds of inequality. Ideas include sports events, industry placements, speaker programmes, arts and cultural activities and much more.

The bids will be assessed by the College’s new Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Grant Fund Committee, which is currently being set up. Staff have been invited to put themselves forward for this committee, which will represent the organisation’s diverse community.

The new committee will also help make positive changes throughout the organisation in relation to racial equality. Following two initial all staff consultations, suggestions have included ensuring a more diverse range of literature is offered, featuring black history more significantly in the curricula and inviting more mentors and speakers from BAME backgrounds to engage with students. In addition, the College is looking to partner an organisation to help monitor and look at the impact of the work being done, ensuring that it is moving at a fast enough pace and effectively addressing the issue of systemic and structural racism.

CEO and Principal of London South East Colleges, Dr Sam Parrett OBE says: “FE is a fantastic sector when it comes to creating opportunity for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds. Our College represents a diverse community and we are very much aware of the need to move this important agenda forward.

“Actions speak louder the words and our new grants programme will allow our staff and students to make a real and impactful difference. The response so far has been fantastic and it’s clear that many people want to be part of the solution to address inequality.

“This is not a short-term project, it’s a long-term strategy for our organisation. As a social enterprise, we are committed to supporting our communities and we will not stop until we achieve the change that is needed.”

By 2030, the College plans to have funded 300 community projects via its grants programme, 20 of which will be in the first year.

