Further education sector responds to Covid-19 crisis with fully subsidised training for employers

Details
In response to the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on the economic wellbeing of Wales, colleges across the further education sector have come together with WEFO (Welsh European Funding Office) to develop a package of support to help and assist businesses during this time.

With the support of ESF (European Social Fund) funding, further education colleges in Wales will now be offering local businesses accredited training and development qualifications for their staff, ranging from Levels 1 to 6 that are 100% subsidised through three regional projects.

  • Skills for Employers and Employees (SEE) in North Wales
  • Skills for Industry (SfI) in South West and Central Wales
  • Upskilling at Work in South East Wales

This training is available now for qualifying companies and is expected to run until August 2021. Companies that may qualify include public, private and third sector organisations of any size with a base in Wales and who have not already received more than 200,000 euros in de minimis state aid over the last three fiscal years.

The training must be an approved and accredited qualification that can be delivered by the further education colleges and should include a range of competence based, work-related qualifications for all business sectors.

If you are interested in finding out more about how we can support you before the funding period closes, please contact:

South East Wales
Amanda Harris This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Danial Ashman This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

North Wales
Vicky Barwis This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

South West and central Wales
Nigel Richards This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. / 01792 294209

Further information regarding eligibility requirements for this training can be located here.

The full subsidy cannot be awarded to certain employers and details of those can be found here.

Arddangosfa Celfyddydau Gweledol Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe yn mynd yn rhithwir
Sector News
Gan fod campysau ar gau oherwydd COVID-19, mae ein Arddangosfeydd Celf
Gower College Swansea's Visual Arts Exhibition goes virtual
Sector News
In light of campuses being closed due to COVID-19, Our annual Visual A
Sector addysgu bellach yn ymateb i argyfwng Covid-19 gyda hyforddiant Ã¢ chymhorthdal llawn i gyflogwyr
Sector News
Mewn ymateb i effaith barhaus Covid-19 ar les economaidd Cymru, mae co

