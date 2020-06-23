 
Extra support for new teachers amid surge in applications

Up to 5,000 early career teachers to receive additional support, with twelve per cent more applications to teacher training compared to last year

New teachers are set to receive a boost to their training and development amid a surge in applications to join the classroom since the outbreak of coronavirus.

The new induction programme, based on the Early Career Framework, will be launched in the North East, Bradford, Doncaster and Greater Manchester as planned from autumn 2020, ahead of a national rollout the following year. Up to 2,000 new teachers in these areas will benefit from additional training and one-to-one mentor sessions in the first two years after qualifying.

Participating schools will receive £2,200 for every teacher on the second year of the induction, helping to support time out of the classroom with extra development opportunities.

In response to the disruption to teacher training courses this academic year, a one-year funded offer of support will also be available to up to 3,000 early career teachers working in schools outside of the early rollout areas from this autumn, with a focus on those serving disadvantaged communities.

Minister for School Standards Nick Gibb said:

It is encouraging to see a major increase in the number of applications to join the teaching profession over the last few months.

The Early Career Framework is at the heart of this Government’s drive to raise school standards, which is why we are making a commitment to continue with our reforms to teacher training this autumn.

All those entering the classroom for the first time this September can be reassured they will receive high-quality training based on the best available evidence and research, helping to increase retention and ensure newly qualified teachers are better prepared for the challenges and rewards of teaching.

High-quality training materials –developed for the Early Career Framework reforms – will also be made freely available to all early career teachers and their mentors from this September.

Evidence shows that teacher quality is the most important factor within school in improving outcomes for children and young people, and reforms to teacher training and early career support are key to the Government’s plans to improve school standards for all.

This early career support package comes following a surge in the number of applications to teacher training since the coronavirus outbreak. Teachers across the country have been celebrated for their role in continuing to support children throughout the pandemic, and there has been a twelve per cent increase in applications for those looking to enter the classroom compared to the equivalent period last year.

Geoff Barton, Association of School and College Leaders General Secretary said:

We welcome the decision to press ahead with the rollout of the Early Career Framework at a time of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus emergency and the subsequent disruption to teacher training programmes.

The Early Career Framework is an important step in giving more support to new teachers and thereby improving the retention rate: it is one of the keys to solving teacher shortages.

Paul Whiteman, National Association of Head Teachers General Secretary said:

Today’s announcement that Government intends to move forward with the Early Career Framework is good news for the profession – this is an essential first step towards securing necessary career-long professional development to help retain teachers and leaders.

The impact of Covid-19 continues to create extraordinary challenges for new and experienced staff alike; we therefore welcome today’s extension of support for new teachers beyond the rollout areas, and the announcement that Early Career Framework materials will be made freely available to all schools supporting NQTs in the autumn.

Richard Gill, Chair of the Teaching Schools Council said:

It is vital that we keep our newest career entrants in the profession to set them on a path of continuous improvement and to improve outcomes for all.

The Early Career Framework provides an exciting opportunity for new entrants to the profession to access and apply the best available evidence at the very start of their careers. This is one of the most significant reforms in a generation and its potential is unquestionable.

Schools should feel confident in recruiting newly qualified teachers and are encouraged to consider how they could play a role in helping to train teachers and bring them into the profession at a crucial time for education.

Trainee teachers for the upcoming academic year will be the first cohort to benefit from the new Initial Teacher Training (ITT) Core Content Framework, which sets out mandatory content for all ITT Providers, from September 2020.

This framework is based on the best available evidence of the skills required for new teachers to excel in the classroom.

