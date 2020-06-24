 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

On average, the UK has saved 2 days and 18 hours by not commuting to work!

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Watch on top of a laptop

Interesting research from @flexioffices - For the UK, lockdown was announced on Monday 23rd of March and it’s safe to say that 2020 has seen the working lives of people in the UK change almost beyond recognition. From furloughs to working at home, the daily routine has been well and truly disrupted.

If you are one of the fortunate people that are able to work from home during lockdown, one benefit you might be enjoying is the time saved by not commuting daily to work.

Flexioffices have done some research on just how much time people are saving across the UK by not commuting to and from work each day, and the results are very surprising!

The amount of time saved varies region by region, with London unsurprisingly enduring a yawn-inducing 1 hour and 19 minutes to get to and from work every day. Therefore, they have saved 3 days and 16 hours in total!

On average, the UK is saving an hour each day from not commuting, and that means since the beginning of lockdown you could have saved over 2 days and 18 hours by now:

FlexiOffices Binge Commute 01

The potential time saved is huge! But what are you doing with it? This may an opportunity for you to improve everyday life and aid your mental health; from exercise and trying new recipes, to catching up on sleep.

However you choose to spend your time, it could be the perfect opportunity to switch off from the world and catch up on those TV series you have on your list to watch but couldn’t find the time.

Taking those 2 days and 18 hours or so to fill, there’s a plethora of fantastic TV you could enjoy.

One of the highest rated series of recent years would fit neatly into the time available, with Breaking Bad taking 2 days and 14 hours to watch in its entirety. Or if you wanted something more light-hearted and funny to take your mind off the everyday existential dread, you could lose yourself in the eternally delightful worlds of Parks and Recreation (2 days and 15 hours) or Schitts Creek (1 day 16 hours).

FlexiOffices Binge Commute 02

Michael Dubicki, Director of Business Development at Flexioffices has commented;

Covid-19 has upended the way we look at the working day, so it was interesting to look at just how much time we're saving (or gaining, depending which way you look at it!). Once we are in 'the new normal', it will be fascinating to observe how much of this added time continues to be used, and whether we choose to take advantage of this time to engage in more social / relaxation activities, or just work more!

Advertisement

HSDC is rated as â€˜outstandingâ€™ and â€˜goodâ€™ by Ofsted
Sector News
Following a full inspection by @Ofstednews in March, @Be_HSDC has been
Flywire Announces Charitable Foundation to Help Improve Global Equality
Sector News
@Flywire - a high-growth vertical payments company, announced the Flyw
Barton Peveril's Allotment Gets Growing
Sector News
@bartonpeveril Sixth Form Collegeâ€™s Allotment Project has had a succ

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

HSDC is rated as ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ by Ofsted
Sector News
Following a full inspection by @Ofstednews in March, @Be_HSDC has been
Flywire Announces Charitable Foundation to Help Improve Global Equality
Sector News
@Flywire - a high-growth vertical payments company, announced the Flyw
Barton Peveril's Allotment Gets Growing
Sector News
@bartonpeveril Sixth Form College’s Allotment Project has had a succ
More than a million pupils in schools and colleges as more settings open to more young people
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/23/more-than-a-million-pupils-in-
Extra support for new teachers amid surge in applications
Sector News
Up to 5,000 early career teachers to receive additional support, with
Young International Leaders programme taken to new heights through a strategic partnership
Sector News
#Nisai2030 - @NisaiLearning and Seventh Wave Education Group have ente
£1,000 Apprenticeships Bursary for Care Leavers
Sector News
The apprenticeships #CareLeavers bursary is a @ESFAgov payment for an
New Cloud Authoring Tool helps educators create microcourses in record time
Sector News
@iSpringPro Releases Page, a New Cloud Authoring Tool for Microcourses
Technology partnership with Reading University set to maximise academic performance
Sector News
Data analytics software created by developer @Panintelligence is playi
First Online Open Day at Coventry College hailed a success
Sector News
The pioneering online open event held by Coventry’s leading further
Newcastle College Puts Students in Prime Position for Energy Jobs
Sector News
@NCLCollege Energy Academy has ensured its students are in prime posit
New corporate advisory firm Whitebeam Strategy will specialise in education, skills, and technology
Sector News
Matthew Dixon and James Croft join forces to establish new consultancy

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4693)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page