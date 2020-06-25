@Pearson unveils 2020 BTEC award winners in its first ever online awards ceremony

Outstanding learners, teachers, lecturers, schools and colleges saw their achievements recognised yesterday in the tenth annual BTEC awards ceremony, held online for the first time due to coronavirus.

Hosted by presenter of the United Stand, YouTube influencer and BTEC Ambassador, Flex, 17 category award winners were celebrated from around the UK and internationally in subjects such as Health and Social Care, Performing Arts, Engineering, IT, Business and Sport.

Double Olympic Gold medallist and World Champion gymnast Max Whitlock and architect, TV presenter and campaigner George Clarke were among those presenting awards. They were joined by journalist and TV presenter Steph McGovern who spoke about her passion for vocational education and the BTEC Awards.

Cindy Rampersaud Senior Vice President BTEC and Apprenticeship, said: “This year I’ve been over-whelmed by the quality of BTEC Award nominations we received and I am delighted to celebrate this year’s winners and the achievements of all learners who will be awarded a BTEC this year. Over the past few weeks and months, we’ve seen how the current pandemic has highlighted the critical role of key workers and individuals who are likely to have followed a vocational educational pathway such as BTEC.“



The BTEC Young Learner of the Year was awarded to Lin Min after completing his qualification in Construction and the Built Environment. He is exhibiting his creative ideas in the Myanmar International Furniture Expo in November and is currently the only member under-20 in the Myanmar Furniture Industry Association.

Adult Learner of the Year award was presented to Marium Shafique. In addition to her recognition as Business and Enterprise Learner of the Year 2020, she was recognised for her determination as well as her self-starting approach to acquiring skills needed for her career. Each learner was awarded a £1,000 cash prize.

During the ceremony hosted on YouTube, Pearson also announced the winners of the 2020 Showstopper Challenge and treated audiences to performances from:

Ruth Hilborne and Nicky Rush from Bridgewater College

Jodie Wiggins from East Norfolk Sixth Form College

Charlotte Goodair, Eliza Dunn, Ellen Garrett, Holly McLean, Isabel Dobson and Sophie Butters from Woodkirk Academy

Imogen Latta from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Nearly a million learners globally study BTEC programmes. Pearson has overseen BTEC qualifications for over 30 years and during this time the qualifications have equipped millions of learners with the knowledge and practical skills that employers need. A poll by Pearson found that two-thirds of medium-sized businesses have hired BTEC graduates in the last five years, and nearly a quarter of learners going to university do so with a BTEC. An overwhelming majority of employers and young people want to keep their options open at 16 and gain the blend of academic, practical and transferable skills that BTEC provides that are so valued by industry and employers.

In response to new careers emerging within industries and ongoing change, Pearson is continually adapting and innovating its BTEC curriculum and learning to ensure it is relevant for young people and adults – supporting progression and career aspirations throughout lives. The recently launched BTEC qualification in esports, in partnership with the British Esports Association, is a major step forward in supporting the creation of long-term careers in the growing esports industry both in the UK and internationally. In addition, Pearson's BTEC partnership with Liverpool Football Club, announced earlier this month, will enable learners in international markets to acquire the expertise, skills and knowledge required for careers in the rapidly expanding global sports sector.

Thailand’s ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Pisanu Suvanajata, was among the award presenters and commented:

“The Royal Thai Government introduced BTECs in December 2018 and since then 24 colleges and schools have signed up to offer BTEC courses, with around 200 teachers trained to teach the qualification.

“A further 24 institutions are ready to start teaching in the academic year 2020 and the qualification is now fully integrated into our national development plan.

“We are excited to offer the opportunity to gain a BTEC qualification to increasing numbers of young people in Thailand as we are confident it will heighten their employability and widen their job opportunities internationally.

“I offer my congratulations to all of this year’s award winners and the Thai Government looks forward to continuing this exciting journey to equip our young and talented workers with the skills they need to thrive in the labour market of the future.”

The 2020 BTEC Learner awards winners were:

BTEC Adult Learner and Business and Enterprise Learner of the Year 2020: Marium Shafique, Nelson and Colne College Group

BTEC Young Learner and Constuction Learner of the Year 2020: Lin Min Khant, Myanmar Noble University

BTEC Art and Design Learner of the Year 2020: Aaron Wilson, Wigan and Leigh College

BTEC Child and Social Care Learner of the Year 2020: Emily Campbell, Ballyclare Secondary School

BTEC Creative Media Learner of the Year 2020: Jonathan Morris, Walsall College

BTEC Engineering Learner of the Year 2020: Caitlin Marsh Brown, Isle of Wight College - CECAMM

BTEC Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Learner of the Year 2020: Jessica Elmore, Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College

BTEC IT and Computing Learner of the Year 2020: Andrea Rodrigues, Ada the National College for Digital Skills

BTEC Land-Based Learner of the Year 2020: Georgina Green, Riseholme College

BTEC Performing Arts Learner of the Year 2020: Charis Pulei, Braeburn International School Arusha

BTEC Public Services Learner of the Year 2020: Cooper Sommerville, East Surrey College

BTEC Science Learner of the Year 2020: Hannah Whyatt, Tupton Hall School

BTEC Sport Learner of the Year 2020: Stefanie McCluskey, Belfast Metropolitan College

BTEC Teacher / Tutor Award Categories:

BTEC Teacher of the Year 2020: Kimberly Stephens, Maesgwyn Special School

BTEC Tutor of the Year 2020: James Booty, Basingstoke College of Technology

BTEC Provider Award Categories: