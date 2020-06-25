 
Apprenticeships and traineeships: June 2020

Details
@EducationGovUK #Apprenticeship service data as at May 2020, and apprenticeship starts to April 2020, with separate May 2020 starts covering the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on further education and apprenticeship training activity, and the reporting of data, the Department for Education (DfE) replaced the planned further in-year statistics from the Apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020 release onwards.

They will publish the end-of-year releases normally published in November, but replacing the remaining in-year dates enables them to provide releases with more relevant information to cover the period affected by the pandemic.

DfE intend to make headline statistics such as apprenticeship starts available on a regular basis, and to similar timescales to those currently, but intend to repurpose their releases to focus on the most relevant information available.

MarkDawe 100x100Association of Employment and Learning Providers chief executive Mark Dawe said:

"With youth unemployment having doubled, we need an urgent policy response that protects both existing apprentices coming off furlough and stimulates new apprenticeship opportunities for other young people while also providing an option for unemployed adults.  The Department for Education should finally recognise too that both levy and non-levy apprenticeships need to be protected by its provider relief scheme.

"Apprenticeships are jobs and most observers agree that a significant wage subsidy is required to encourage employers, especially SMEs, to offer new opportunities.  AELP’s recommended injection of £5.1bn into apprenticeships, including the cost of the subsidy, is a relatively modest investment for the Treasury when the benefits are considered against the current £30bn cost of the government’s coronavirus job support schemes."

Details

This release is an update to the Apprenticeship and traineeships: May 2020 statistics publication and is a repurposed transitionary approach during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Please see the document above, ‘Apprenticeships and traineeships: main text - June 2020 update’, for more information.

We have updated official statistics within the publication to provide:

  • the latest monthly apprenticeship starts to April 2020
  • the number of apprenticeship service commitments as reported at the end of May 2020
  • new, separate tables on apprenticeship starts as first reported for the month of May

The data for May are being provided for transparency during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and would not normally be released due to high levels of underreporting at this point in the year (for example May starts as first reported at this point in 2019 were only 71.1 per cent of the final figure). Additionally, the pandemic will have had an unknown impact on provider reporting, which may mean underreporting has been affected further. Therefore extra care should be taken in interpreting these data.

For commentary and statistics relating specifically to the latest full academic year (2018 to 2019) please see Further education and skills: November 2019.

We may amend the content and timing of these statistics depending on user feedback and data reporting.

For further information about this publication or to provide feedback, please contact:

Further education statistical dissemination team

Matthew Rolfe
Department for Education
2 St Paul’s Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ

EmailFEThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 25 June 2020

