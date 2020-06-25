 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Futurelearn’s ‘How To Teach Online’ course wins Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year Category

Details
Hits: 95
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
FutureLearn Logo
@FutureLearn - ‘How To Teach Online’ course wins Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year Category

EdTech Breakthrough Awards announced FutureLearn as its winner of the ‘Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year’ category. 


This is the second year of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards programme, which honours top technology companies and education solutions that drive innovation around the globe. Their goal is to perform the deepest evaluation of the global educational technology industry each year to select and highlight the “breakthrough” solutions and companies. With over 1,750 nominations this year, the competition was fierce for each and every award category. 


This year, FutureLearn’s ‘How to Teach Online: Providing Continuity for Students’ course received the award for Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year. A course developed in response to the impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus on the education sector.


Globally, many schools and universities have been forced to close their buildings, leaving teachers and students to move rapidly to online learning. It has been a challenge for many to enable students to continue receiving quality education with minimal disruption while adapting to the situation. 


The course was developed and taught by FutureLearn’s Learning team - our in-house online teaching and learning experts, and designed to give teachers practical steps towards online teaching and student support. The team moved rapidly to meet the needs of these learners, and time between initial discussions and teachers being able to start learning was just 10 days.


Supporting educators and academics during this unprecedented shift from the classroom to online learning is one of FutureLearn’s biggest priorities at present. Our mission is to transform access to education and, in spite of the disruption that COVID-19 is bringing to schools and universities across the globe, it is incredibly important that students continue to receive a quality education. 


Matt Jenner, lead educator of the course and Head of Learning at FutureLearn, said: “FutureLearn's Learning team are delighted to be this year's winner of the EdTech Breakthrough: Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year award. We knew school and campus closures were going to significantly and detrimentally impact the lives of hundreds of millions of students and educators, we had to act. We knew the best thing we could do was to provide a supporting educational environment for those who needed to suddenly teach online. With nearly 30 contributions from our partnership, offering top advice and support overnight, we built the How to Teach Online course on FutureLearn. We made it completely free, with permanent access and certified professional development for those who completed it. The community of practice really came to life in the course, with mentors, learners and us as facilitators joining the conversation on how to provide emergency remote teaching for our students across the world. That was an amazing thing to see and no doubt a substantial contributing factor to us winning this fantastic award.”   

Advertisement

Budding young scientists wow judges at BIEA STEM competition
Sector News
The British International Education Association (@BIEAeducation) has a
New guidance launched for acoustics apprenticeship
Sector News
Richard Grove, Acoustics Director @BDP_com is Chairman of the working
Innovative virtual placements launched in a bid to keep student training on track amid COVID-19
Sector News
@Connect_Health_ develops #Virtual Student Placement, in partnership w

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Budding young scientists wow judges at BIEA STEM competition
Sector News
The British International Education Association (@BIEAeducation) has a
New guidance launched for acoustics apprenticeship
Sector News
Richard Grove, Acoustics Director @BDP_com is Chairman of the working
Innovative virtual placements launched in a bid to keep student training on track amid COVID-19
Sector News
@Connect_Health_ develops #Virtual Student Placement, in partnership w
TAKE EDUCATION FUNDING SERIOUSLY OR FACE A ‘HUMAN TRAGEDY’, GORDON BROWN WARNS
Sector News
Ex-UK Prime Minister (@OfficeGSBrown) tells WISE-organized @QF event "
Almost one million pupils in classes of 31-plus -NEU comment
Sector News
@NEUnion and @MaryBoustedNEU comment on almost one million pupils in c
CITB sets out plan to support sector’s skills-based recovery as Levy bills cut
Sector News
@CITB_UK sets out plan to support sector’s skills-based recovery as
Ministers take part in virtual tour of Exeter College
Sector News
@GavinWilliamson and @GillianKeegan take part in virtual tour of @Exet
Sector Response to removal of social distancing at schools from September
Sector News
@LaylaMoran and @MaryBoustedNEU respond to reports that social distanc
Briefing note published on supporting disabled students during the pandemic
Sector News
@officestudents (OfS) has today published a briefing note looking at t
University of Bristol wins ‘Deal of the Year’ award for creation of domestic abuse social enterprise
Sector News
Work by the University of Bristol to turn initial research evidence in
University appoints new Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Enterprise
Sector News
Professor Taylor will be responsible for shaping Bristol’s research
Protective measures in primary schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/24/protective-measures-in-primary

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4697)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page