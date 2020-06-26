 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

DCG Celebrates Employer Partnerships

Details
Hits: 69
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
DCG logo

A wide range of businesses and organisations who work with @derbycollege (DCG) to better prepare students for the world of work have been officially recognised.

DCG works with around 3,000 businesses and organisations with a large proportion involved in helping to shape the curriculum for students and providing work placements, specialist speakers and projects for students across the College sites in Derby, Morley and Ilkeston.

DCG’s Academy Awards are held every year to celebrate the commitment of employers but this year’s winners have been announced over social media #DCGAwards20.

DCG Deputy Principal April Hayhurst said: “Employers are embedded in the co-design and co-delivery of our curriculum.

“We are extremely grateful for this support and are obviously disappointed not to hold our annual Academy Awards celebration to formally recognise the commitment from our partner employers to work with us to bridge the gap between education and the workplace.

“We have continued to work with members of the Employment and Skills Boards and Employer Academies virtually throughout lockdown and there are some highly creative plans in place moving forwards.”

The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust was named Employer Academy of the Year having provided work placement opportunities for Health and Social Care students for many years with First Response Finance named as runner up for their involvement in a wide range of events including workshops to highlight the importance of maths and English in the workplace.

The Digital and Science Employment and Skills Board won their category in recognition of the wide range of opportunities for ICT students with the Rail Employment and Skills Board runner up – highlighting the support for students from Engineering, Digital, Land-based and Construction programmes.

The Professional Construction Employment and Skills Board was given a special recognition award for the range of support to students including mentoring, industry insight days, masterclasses, site visits and work experience.  Special mention was given to Board members representing Morrison Design, J Tomlinson, Bowmer + Kirkland, Rodgers Leask, GF Tomlinson, FP McCann, and Whitehouse Construction.

Nexperia in Stockport was named as Apprenticeship Academy of the Year with Rolls-Royce plc as runner up.

DCG Recruitment Employer of the Year was Vivid for the part time job opportunities created through the Roundhouse Christmas party programme with Flowerworld named as runner up, again for part time work opportunities available to students throughout the year.

Advertisement

MMU scholarships to champion women achieving senior roles in sport
Sector News
@ManMetUni renowned Masters of Sport Directorship (MSD) course is cont
Plans to ensure safety on construction sites are welcome â€“ but developers must keep in mind workerâ€™s wellbeing
Sector News
@BritSafe and @MatesInMind - a leading mental health charity, has toda
MyWorld set to make South West a digital media leader on global stage
Sector News
@BristolUni MyWorld creative hub has been awarded Â£30M from @UKRI_New

The Placement Award was won by The Royal Bank of Scotland who provide a wide range of work placement and support for ICT students and the runner up was Equine specialist Becky Mullan-Froze who hosts students at her workplace.

Project of the Year was won by The Prince’s Trust and Rolls-Royce who involved Engineering students in a STEM project with The Bell Group and Derbyshire County Cricket runners up for a joint project to provide work experience for Painting and Decorating students.

The Visit of the Year Award went to Jurys Inn at East Midlands Airport who hosted Travel and Tourism students and Resonate were runners up for the annual visit that takes place to give students an insight into how digital technology is used in the rail industry.

David Torrington, managing director of Sky Recruitment Solutions, was Speaker of the Year with Steiner Cruises hair stylist Kate Finch runner up.

The Charity and Community Investment Award went to Rainbows children’s hospice which has worked with Public Services students on a wide range of activities and runner up was Shirley Church who have worked with Construction students on a restoration project.

Finally, Castlefield Kennels and Morley Hayes both received special recognition awards for their commitment to staff development supported by the European Social Fund and D2N2.

You may also be interested in these articles:

MMU scholarships to champion women achieving senior roles in sport
Sector News
@ManMetUni renowned Masters of Sport Directorship (MSD) course is cont
Plans to ensure safety on construction sites are welcome – but developers must keep in mind worker’s wellbeing
Sector News
@BritSafe and @MatesInMind - a leading mental health charity, has toda
MyWorld set to make South West a digital media leader on global stage
Sector News
@BristolUni MyWorld creative hub has been awarded £30M from @UKRI_New
Virtual Work Experience Aims to Make a Career in Technology Accessible for All Students Across Britain
Sector News
@MyKindaFuture the underrepresented talent specialist, has partnered w
Double Success for SERC at Pearson BTEC Awards
Sector News
It is a double celebration for @S_ERC (SERC) with the College picking
Belfast Met wins three BTEC Awards
Sector News
@bfastmet win 3 prestigious @Pearson_UK #BTECAwards2020Belfast Met is
National Tutoring Programme: Tutors should be qualified
Sector News
@TheProfsTuition - National Tutoring Programme: Tutors should be quali
Rise in applicants planning to start university despite fears of deferrals
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/25/rise-in-applicants-planning-to
Reception Baseline Assessment FAQs
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/25/reception-baseline-assessment-
Budding young scientists wow judges at BIEA STEM competition
Sector News
The British International Education Association (@BIEAeducation) has a
New guidance launched for acoustics apprenticeship
Sector News
Richard Grove, Acoustics Director @BDP_com is Chairman of the working
Innovative virtual placements launched in a bid to keep student training on track amid COVID-19
Sector News
@Connect_Health_ develops #Virtual Student Placement, in partnership w

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4701)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page