EY announces first-ever virtual corporate MBA free to all EY people

Details
Groundbreaking new @EYnews Tech MBA by @Hult_Business School focused on technology, leadership and business skills #BetterWorkingWorld 

EY, in association with Hult International Business School, today announces the first-ever fully accredited virtual corporate Master of Business Administration (MBA). In line with the inclusive culture at EY, it will be available free of charge to all 284,000 EY people in more than 150 countries. 

The EY Tech MBA by Hult is focused on helping EY people develop the mindset and skillset to navigate new ways of working, with all learning delivered entirely online. This reflects a broader shift toward virtual learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which EY has seen a 40%+ uplift in the use of its online learning resources.  

EY people studying for the MBA will be able to build their own personal curriculum from a broad range of subject areas, from artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and robotic process automation (RPA) to employee wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and sustainable business practices.  

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says: 

“As the world continues to manage through and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe the skills of EY people and their ability to serve clients will be a differentiating factor. The EY Tech MBA by Hult will enable EY people to harness the power of new technologies like AI and blockchain and develop strategies to help EY clients navigate unprecedented disruption. Through this new fully accredited qualification, EY people will be able to develop the business leadership behaviors and technology skills that will build a better working world.” 

The MBA will be awarded by Hult International Business School, which is renowned for its skill-focused approach to education and commitment to practical learning. Hult is the first triple-accredited business school in the US and regularly ranked as one of the top business schools in the world.  

Stephen Hodges, Hult International Business School President says:

 “This is a tremendously exciting moment. Helping EY people to acquire relevant knowledge, apply it in the workplace, and integrate ideas to solve big problems is at the core of Hult’s mission to be the world’s most relevant business school. The EY Tech MBA by Hult is a huge step forward in helping to prepare EY people for the challenges of tomorrow.” 

The MBA builds on EY Badges, through which EY people earn digital credentials in future-focused skills through learning and applying their learning in practice. To earn the EY Tech MBA by Hult, EY people will need to complete 16 Badges spanning technology, leadership and business topics as well as a final capstone project. The total commitment is more than 300 hours. 

Trent Henry, EY Global Vice Chair – Talent says: 

“The EY goal is to be the world leader in skills development and the EY Tech MBA by Hult marks a real step toward making that a reality as we help EY people and clients prepare for the future. Through its innovative virtual learning model, the new MBA allows EY people to develop the skills and capabilities they need from anywhere in the world, in a way that truly suits them. This is the very first program of its kind and it offers all EY people the opportunity to develop both the technological skillsets and business mindsets they will need to continue to provide exceptional client service and thrive in tomorrow’s workplace.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

