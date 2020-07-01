 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

BBC to Open Studio at Exeter College

Details
Hits: 186
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Exeter College building

@BBC to Open Studio at @ExeterCollege

The BBC will move to new studios at Exeter College, offering budding journalists opportunities to work with BBC programme makers.
 

Students at the college’s Centre for Creative Industries (CCI) will also get the chance to pitch their work to BBC Radio Devon, BBC Spotlight and BBC News online.

 

The new studios, currently being built on the ground floor of the CCI building just off Queen Street, will be used as a base for BBC reporters and a space for journalists to conduct interviews for regional and national news programmes, such as Newsnight or Radio 4 PM.

 

The move brings a regional base for the BBC into the centre of Exeter, moving from their current Pynes Hill site, providing the broadcaster a new opportunity to further cover the stories that matter most to local people.

 

BBC Radio Devon Editor Mark Grinnell said: “The South West has always had a vibrant media industry, thanks in no small part to institutions like Exeter College’s Centre for Creative Industries. We hope this collaboration will build on that while allowing us to continue covering Devon’s busy news agenda.”

 

Each term the students will pitch stories to the broadcaster’s journalists, with the chance to have their work broadcast on the BBC.

 

A BBC panel will also meet twice a year to give feedback to the College’s aspiring journalists on news stories and BBC staff will be conducting guest lectures to give students the very latest hints and tips on getting in to the industry from those who work in it. This will particularly help students in the College’s Journalism Academy, which is made up of learners on a range of courses who have an interest in a career in the media.

 

Exeter College Principal and Chief Executive John Laramy said, “We’re thrilled to be welcoming the BBC to our campus and help bring them in to the heart of the city of Exeter.  

 

“Part of vision for our curriculum is to provide a line of sight to industry and hosting the BBC Studio in our Centre for Creative Industries is a great way to put one of the biggest brands in media at heart of the student experience.  

 

“Our students will benefit hugely from being able to take in the inside knowledge of journalists and apply that to their learning in College and beyond. This new association with the BBC has the potential to be truly ground breaking and together I feel we can set a new standard for media orientated training that benefits the BBC, students, staff and the wider community.”

Advertisement

How Coventry College is helping the unemployed during Covid-19
Sector News
@coventrycollege - free careers advice for people who have been made r
Kate Green on Govt failure to meet target for laptops for disadvantaged children
Sector News
@KateGreenSU comments on DfE had not met their target of delivering 23
UKAT data finds drug offences in schools across country rise
Sector News
New data from @UKATcouk reveals shocking numbers of Cannabis and Class

 

Stephanie Marshall, Head of the BBC in the West and South West, said: “The move to Exeter College represents a new way of working for our regional news teams, bringing us closer to students who could one day be broadcasting across our airwaves.

 

“We hope that having a BBC presence on-site will help inspire the next generation of journalists.

 

“With Apprenticeships and schemes like BBC Young Reporter we are doing more than ever to support people aspiring to work in the media industry.”

 

The refurbishment work will be completed in the coming weeks and the BBC journalists will be begin working there soon afterwards.

You may also be interested in these articles:

How Coventry College is helping the unemployed during Covid-19
Sector News
@coventrycollege - free careers advice for people who have been made r
Kate Green on Govt failure to meet target for laptops for disadvantaged children
Sector News
@KateGreenSU comments on DfE had not met their target of delivering 23
UKAT data finds drug offences in schools across country rise
Sector News
New data from @UKATcouk reveals shocking numbers of Cannabis and Class
Harrogate College launches summer programme for new students
Sector News
@HarrogateColl has launched a Summer Transition Programme to prepare s
LONDON SOUTH EAST COLLEGES RECOGNISED AS A “GREAT INSPIRATION” FOR CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE
Sector News
@LSEColleges has received national recognition for its #FEFoodbankFrid
Productivity Through Innovation - Fully funded postgraduate placements and part-funded graduate placements
Sector News
Fully funded postgraduate placements and part-funded graduate placemen
British Red Cross team up with FlashAcademy®
Sector News
UK English language ed-tech firm @FlashAcademy_HQ now used by @British
Big Tent Ideas Festival Student Competition
Sector News
#BigTent2020 - The @BigTentIdeas Festival are running a competition fo
MADE for GOOD: THE DEUTSCHE BANK AWARDS FOR CREATIVE ENTREPRENEURSANNOUNCES THE NEXT GENERATION OF CREATIVE ‘CHANGE MAKERS’ AMIDST SHRINKING ECONOMY
Sector News
MADE for GOOD: @DeutscheBank AWARDS FOR CREATIVE ENTREPRENEURS ANNOUN
Girls into Geoscience 2020 gives pupils a virtual insight into the Earth sciences
Sector News
The next generation of female scientists will be transported virtually
Digital Apprenticeship Academies Allow Sports Sector to Get Back to Business
Sector News
Leading sports apprenticeship provider @MitreGroup has taken its innov
School Toolkit Offers Regional Insight for Parents and Students
Sector News
From #virtual tours to top tips, @SchoolToolkit provides a one-stop sh

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4719)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page