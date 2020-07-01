 
Productivity Through Innovation - Fully funded postgraduate placements and part-funded graduate placements

Details
Fully funded postgraduate placements and part-funded graduate placements for SMEs in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire @UniofNottingham @TrentUni & @DerbyUni 

Who it’s for

Small businesses (SMEs) in the D2N2 areas of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. ERDF criteria applies, contact the provider to discuss your eligibility.

The programme is not suitable for new start businesses.

What you can get

Support to adjust and respond to the new economic environment via remote working projects, exploring new business models and strategic changes to positively impact business survival and growth. Offered through the University of Nottingham, Nottingham Trent University and the University of Derby, support can include:

  • Supervised, fully funded postgraduate placements and part-funded graduate placements from 80 hours up to 36 months.

  • Academic support for technical and management & leadership interventions.

  • Supervised collaborative research projects from 12 -36 months

Find out more on the University of Nottingham website 

