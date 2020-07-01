 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Free Covid-19 awareness training launched to keep UK film and TV production workforce safe

Details
Hits: 180
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
TV / Film Set

Free online coronavirus awareness training developed by @UKScreenSkills - the industry-led skills body for the UK's screen industries, with Skills for Health, the Sector Skills Council for Health, and First Option, established safety consultants to the entertainment industry, has been launched this week to support film and high-end television workers return safely to production.

As lockdown and social distancing rules are eased, every organisation has a duty to prepare its staff and workplace to operate within government guidelines and industry best practice. Furthermore, every individual has a responsibility, irrespective of their role, to do their part in ensuring a safe working environment by being aware of the risks of Covid-19, how it is transmitted, and how best to protect themselves and co-workers. Overcoming the new challenges facing an industry that saw at least £426 million worth of productions postponed or suspended by the pandemic is critical to the sector recovering.

Skills for Health, leading elearning providers to the UK’s health and care sector, and developers of the NHS Core Skills Training Framework have developed the content, assessment, and the technological solution for the ScreenSkills ‘coronavirus basic awareness on production’ course, working with experts from First Option to develop these. Skills for Health’s own, freely accessible, Covid-19 online Awareness Course, developed in response to the outbreak, and delivered to front-line NHS, health, care and wider public sector professionals, has helped over 30,000 key staff receive vital training to keep them safe, since its release at the end of March.

Seetha Kumar, CEO ScreenSkills, said: “It was really important for us to have expert input in the design and implementation of this important training for the film and television industry and we were pleased to be able to draw on Skills for Health’s expertise in working with the NHS as well as other emergency services. This collaboration has meant we now have elearning to support workers in the screen industries in keeping themselves, their colleagues and their equipment safe in the often high-pressure environment of a set or location.” 

The practical, interactive, and accessible 40 minute elearning module addresses a range of issues now facing film and TV production and provides crucial information on how to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus on set. It covers clear potential hazards including transport, catering and the sharing of equipment and topics such as the monitoring of symptoms, social distancing, and sanitisation. It also importantly touches on how to effectively address the possible mental health implications of the Covid-19 risk.

Advertisement

How Coventry College is helping the unemployed during Covid-19
Sector News
@coventrycollege - free careers advice for people who have been made r
Kate Green on Govt failure to meet target for laptops for disadvantaged children
Sector News
@KateGreenSU comments on DfE had not met their target of delivering 23
UKAT data finds drug offences in schools across country rise
Sector News
New data from @UKATcouk reveals shocking numbers of Cannabis and Class

The step-by-step course concludes with a 20 minute test, which once completed candidates will receive a certificate that can be easily validated on the ScreenSkills website. Certificates are valid for six months, after which candidates will need to re-take the learning and test to ensure their knowledge is still up to date. Those taking the elearning module will fail the test if they get less than 80% of the test questions right. However, candidates can retake the test, with a new set of questions, until they pass.

Candace Miller, Executive Director, Skills for Health, said: “Skills for Health is delighted to have been able to participate in such an important and key training development in helping the screen industry re-activate within a Covid-19 world. It was such a pleasure to share our expertise in health sector skills development, elearning and assessment, and we are proud to have assisted ScreenSkills to move at pace, ensuring that everyone across the screen industries can learn about the new ways of operating and staying safe on set.”  

The training was designed to complement the ‘Working Safely During Covid-19’ guidance developed by the British Film Commission (BFC) for film and high-end television and is also expected to help unscripted television work safely in the context of Covid-19. ScreenSkills High-end TV Skills Fund has supported the development, with contributions from high-end TV productions, and the BFI awarding National Lottery funds, as part of its Future Film Skills strategy.

Iain Smith, Chair of ScreenSkills Film Skills Fund, Chair of the BFC, and founder of Applecross Productions, said: “Covid-19 has changed how we must work. Film and TV production is a naturally collaborative medium and as such is potentially vulnerable to this virus. The objective is therefore to create as safe a working environment as possible whilst maintaining productivity and creativity. This will require clear methodologies and a disciplined approach from all departments, cast and crew. Everyone will have to adapt the new ground rules to suit particular departmental needs, whilst fulfilling the requirements of their scripts. Nothing can be taken for granted. I am really pleased that ScreenSkills is supporting the industry’s return to work by offering this vital training at this crucial time.”

The elearning module underwent testing last week and will be reviewed at regular intervals and updated if necessary. Industry figures, who tested the training before launch, have welcome it as invaluable, saying:

Daniel Alexander, of Daniel Alexander Films: “With so many concerns and obstacles around returning to a busy film set, I found this online training invaluable in providing clear and concise information on how to do so safely. The training will be something that I implement on all my productions moving forward. The clarity and well thought out coverage of the different areas of a production will make it a go-to resource for instilling confidence on set. This is highly recommended for anyone who may be wondering about the practicality of returning to work whilst protecting yourself and others in the process.”

Hilary Benson, director of production, Left Bank Pictures: “ScreenSkills’ new Covid-19 training course is a valuable tool to provide crew with insight into the disease, and what to expect in the ‘new normal’, when returning to production. It delivers practical information in a straightforward and educational way, whilst aiming to improve crew’s understanding of the implications of this disease and the role they must also play in mitigating its spread. Left Bank Pictures will be implementing this training across all our shows.”

Rachel Carter, deputy nursing sister and formerly on-set medical advisor Holby City: “This is a great introduction to Covid-19 and how to deal with it day to day on your production. It’s vital we know these basics to stop the spread. I highly recommend this training.”

Pat Lees, line producer (The Durrells, Apple Tree Yard, Cheat): “This is an excellent tool to introduce people to the basics of coronavirus prevention. It's full of facts and guidance and is concise so you keep on the learning journey without difficulty.”

Emma Pike, head of production, Two Brothers: “This training is excellent and pitched at just the right level. It should really help to set cast and crew expectations about what they're likely to have to deal with when returning to work. I also really like that it reminds the user throughout about the importance of personal responsibility as everyone's participation will be key in implementing the new guidelines and creating a safe working environment.”    

You may also be interested in these articles:

How Coventry College is helping the unemployed during Covid-19
Sector News
@coventrycollege - free careers advice for people who have been made r
Kate Green on Govt failure to meet target for laptops for disadvantaged children
Sector News
@KateGreenSU comments on DfE had not met their target of delivering 23
UKAT data finds drug offences in schools across country rise
Sector News
New data from @UKATcouk reveals shocking numbers of Cannabis and Class
Harrogate College launches summer programme for new students
Sector News
@HarrogateColl has launched a Summer Transition Programme to prepare s
LONDON SOUTH EAST COLLEGES RECOGNISED AS A “GREAT INSPIRATION” FOR CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE
Sector News
@LSEColleges has received national recognition for its #FEFoodbankFrid
Productivity Through Innovation - Fully funded postgraduate placements and part-funded graduate placements
Sector News
Fully funded postgraduate placements and part-funded graduate placemen
British Red Cross team up with FlashAcademy®
Sector News
UK English language ed-tech firm @FlashAcademy_HQ now used by @British
Big Tent Ideas Festival Student Competition
Sector News
#BigTent2020 - The @BigTentIdeas Festival are running a competition fo
BBC to Open Studio at Exeter College
Sector News
@BBC to Open Studio at @ExeterCollegeThe BBC will move to new studios
MADE for GOOD: THE DEUTSCHE BANK AWARDS FOR CREATIVE ENTREPRENEURSANNOUNCES THE NEXT GENERATION OF CREATIVE ‘CHANGE MAKERS’ AMIDST SHRINKING ECONOMY
Sector News
MADE for GOOD: @DeutscheBank AWARDS FOR CREATIVE ENTREPRENEURS ANNOUN
Girls into Geoscience 2020 gives pupils a virtual insight into the Earth sciences
Sector News
The next generation of female scientists will be transported virtually
Digital Apprenticeship Academies Allow Sports Sector to Get Back to Business
Sector News
Leading sports apprenticeship provider @MitreGroup has taken its innov

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Helen Yeulet
Helen Yeulet had a status update on Twitter 53 minutes ago

just wondering how to square this circle?
View Original Tweet

Tara Duffy
Tara Duffy has published a new article: Free Covid-19 awareness training launched to keep UK film and TV production workforce safe 1 hour 28 minutes ago
Adam Manning
Adam Manning has published a new article: How Coventry College is helping the unemployed during Covid-19 2 hours 40 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4721)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page