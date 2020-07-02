 
FAB Board Chair and Vice Chair step down from board

FAB logo

@AwardingBodies Statement from the FAB Board of Directors - Retirement of @PaulEeles as FAB Chair and  @_TerryFennell as Vice Chair 

The Federation of Awarding Bodies Board of Directors announces the retirement of Paul Eeles (Chair) and Terry Fennell (Vice-Chair) from the Federation’s Board at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), in December 2020.

The Board will put in place a succession plan over the summer for the appointment of a new chair and vice-chair, as set out in our Articles of Association. A further announcement will be made in the autumn.

All the directors would like to thank both Paul and Terry for the fantastic contribution they have made to the development of FAB over many years. They have given unstinting public service and inspired leadership to the awarding and assessment industry; including vastly improving our services to members; as well as boosting our influence with government and regulators across the UK.

Paul Eeles 100x100Paul Eeles, Chair of FAB and Chief Executive of the Skills and Education Group said:

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve on the FAB board for over seven years and to have been its chair for just over four years. When I was elected chair my overriding goal was to ensure FAB was sat around the right tables with agencies and government on behalf of its members, representing the collective voice of the awarding sector on the issues which impact directly on members and the learners and stakeholders they serve.

"Together as a board, staff and membership we have achieved that. I am proud of our achievements. This now feels the right time with a strong staff and board to step down. I would also like to pay tribute to Terry, who has served as vice chair, we have very much worked on the big issues we’ve faced over the last few years as a team and I appreciate his excellent support as vice chair.”

Terry fennell 100x100 pixelsTerry Fennell, Vice-Chair of FAB and Chief Executive of FDQ Ltd said:

“I have really enjoyed serving as vice chair at FAB and I have learnt so much from the various apprenticeship and technical interest groups that I was fortunate to oversee these past few years.

"It has also been a pleasure supporting Paul as chair and you could not find a more committed and passionate advocate to represent the interests of the awarding sector. I wish Tom, the hardworking federation team, the board and indeed all FAB members the very best in the future”

The Most Valued Languages Students can Learn this Summer
Sector News
With the majority of students at home after finishing university for t
Guidance for schools raises more questions than they answer
Sector News
Responding to @EducationGovUK guidance for schools reopening which inc
Misleading claims made by the TES
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/01/misleading-claims-made-by-the-

tom bewick 100x100Tom Bewick, Chief Executive of FAB, commented:

“On behalf of the whole staff team, past and present, I would like to say how fortunate the organisation has been to have been led and supported at board level by Paul and Terry, who both care so much about the future of UK awarding, apprenticeships and assessment.

"When I came into post just over 2 years ago, they communicated a very clear vision of where FAB needed to develop. It is a great credit to them both and their leadership skills that they retire from the board having created a far more innovative and influential industry body.”

 

