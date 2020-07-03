Nicky Morgan joins The Careers & Enterprise Company board

Former Education Secretary Rt Hon Baroness Morgan of Cotes (@NickyMorgan01) has joined the board of The Careers & Enterprise Company (@CareerEnt).
Christine Hodgson, Chairman of The Careers & Enterprise Company said:
“I am delighted to welcome Nicky to The Careers & Enterprise Company board.
“Nicky has demonstrated a relentless focus on supporting the best outcomes for young people and their futures, throughout her political and professional career.
“She brings phenomenal expertise from a Government career, that has spanned key ministerial roles in Treasury, Education, Culture and as Minister for Women and Equalities, alongside her Parliamentary role to serve the communities of Loughborough.
“Nicky also offers significant private sector experience which will be invaluable to our mission to create closer connections between the worlds of education and business.
“Nicky joins us at a time when we are more determined than ever to support young people through the challenging environment we face as a consequence of coronavirus.
“We are very much looking forward to working with Nicky and benefitting from the considerable counsel she will bring to the organisation.”
Nicky Morgan said:
“It is a real privilege to be joining the board of The Careers & Enterprise Company.
“I announced the establishment of The Careers & Enterprise Company during my time as Secretary of State for Education and have seen the organisation develop to play a pivotal role in driving a strategic approach to careers education for young people nationally.
“At the time, we were looking for solutions to the sticky challenge of youth unemployment, and when careers education was generally recognised to be inconsistent and patchy in quality across the country. Employers were saying young people did not have the skills they need, and young people were feeling unsupported at the prospect of entering the world of work. We needed to build a bridge between the worlds of education and employment.
“The Careers & Enterprise Company has brought together a powerful partnership of schools, colleges, employers and representative bodies – connecting young people with the world of work - a national programme owned by and delivered in local communities. As a result, national performance on careers education is improving and our next generation is benefitting.
“Today we face a new challenge – the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. The Careers & Enterprise Company’s proximity to educators and employers mean it is uniquely positioned to provide the vital support young people will need to adapt and adjust to a changing jobs market as we work our way out of lockdown and into economic recovery.
“I look forward to working with the board and team.”
The Rt Hon Baroness Morgan of Cotes was Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport from 24 July 2019 to 13 February 2020; Chair of the Treasury Select Committee July 2017 to July 2019; Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities from July 2014 to July 2016. She served as an Assistant Whip in the coalition government until her appointment as Economic Secretary to the Treasury in October 2013. She served as Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Minister for Women from April until July 2014. She was MP for Loughborough from 2010 until 2019.
Baroness Morgan of Cotes served as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Rt Hon David Willetts MP, Cabinet Minister at the Department of Business, Innovation and Skills, and before that was a member of the BIS Select Committee.
Baroness Morgan of Cotes attended Surbiton High School, before going on to read law at St Hugh’s College, Oxford. She qualified as a solicitor in 1996, specialising in corporate law, and advised a range of private and public companies from 1996 to 2010.
Board membership of the Careers & Enterprise Company is an unremunerated position.