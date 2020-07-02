 
London School of Business and Finance in Singapore’s ‘ACCA Platinum Learning Partner’ status renewed

@LSBF in Singapore has announced that the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (@ACCANews) recently renewed its Platinum Learning Partner status.

The Platinum status is the highest and most prestigious level of approval available to providers of the ACCA qualification. Platinum learning partners are required to meet ACCA global best practice benchmarks relating to the institution, course management and delivery and student support.

LSBF in Singapore became Gold ACCA Approved Learning Partner (ALP) in 2012, progressing to Platinum status in 2014 for the first time. This was achieved by continuously adhering to the organisation’s high standards and demands to deliver quality accountancy education. The renewed status will now apply to LSBF until 2021.

The Platinum ALP is given to institutions who have also proven their ability to sustain student pass rates. Yvonne Goh, Head of School of Professional Education (SOPE) at LSBF, commented: “This is a true testament to LSBF Singapore’s teaching quality and student outcomes.

“The seal of approval by ACCA shows that we have consistently met their requirements, whilst improving and demonstrating excellence in what we do. Most importantly, aspiring accountants can rely on us to receive the best certified training towards their professional qualification.”

ACCA actively recommends and promotes Platinum ALPs to their students, and this remarkable achievement further puts LSBF on the radar of potential accountancy students around the world.

As the recipient of the ‘Excellence in Curriculum and Assessment’ award at the EducationInvestor Asia Awards 2018, LSBF in Singapore provides a focused, industry-based education to over 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 20 countries.

In 2016, LSBF in Singapore was ranked as the ‘Best Private School in Accountancy’ and the ‘Best Private School in Hospitality and Tourism’ in Singapore, and has been awarded with the Platinum Approved Learning Partner Status by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

