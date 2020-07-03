 
Develop Training are back, bigger and better

John Kerr, Managing Director, Develop Training

@DevelopTraining is ready to ‘get back to business’ as they reopen on the 6th of July 

Develop Training, one of the UK's leading accredited providers of Compliance, Technical, and Safety training, have announced it’s to reopen on Monday 6th July and is looking forward to getting ‘back to business’, with a whole host of measures in place to ensure they are COVID secure all in accordance with Government guidelines. 

A number of industry-leading courses are now scheduled, many of which are already nearing capacity due to the lower delegate numbers allowed.  With demand so high, Develop is certainly on course for business resuming to the ‘new normal’ very quickly with the safety and safeguarding of delegates its number one priority. 

Develop has also recently acquired its head office and industry-leading training facility in Derby, along with its training centre in York.  With the Derby facility a Centre of Excellence for Utility Training and York a Centre of Excellence, specialising in High Voltage (HV) and Safe Systems of Work (SSOW).

Since lockdown began, the company which was established over 50 years ago has continued to adapt, thrive and transform following the acquisition by JTL Group last year.   Working with some of the UK's largest and best-known organisations from the Utilities and Construction, Defence, Healthcare, Facilities Management, and Telecommunication sectors.

John Kerr, Managing Director, Develop Training said

“The investment in people, premises and our portfolio shows our intent to remain the leading utility training provider.  I am proud to be a part of the success of Develop which is supported by a fantastic team at JTL along with a committed, resourceful and professional team at Develop – all of which are a testament to our continued success”.

Liam Sammon, Director, JTL Group added:

“We are all really excited about the future for Develop Training, we continue to pursue opportunities for investment and despite these restricted times are looking forward to the future with a great sense of confidence and are very proud of what has already been achieved”.

