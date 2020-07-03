 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lack of alternative transport for pupils undermines plans for separate "bubbles" in schools

Details
Hits: 164
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Analysis from the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) highlights the challenge facing the government in maintaining "social bubbles" among school year groups and classes, as pupils return to school in September.

The government announced plans for schools to socially separate large groups of pupils – including entire year groups in secondary schools – as part of its published guidance for reopening schools in the autumn term. 

However, findings published today (3 Jul) by EPI, "Getting pupils back into school: the unresolved problem of transport" indicate that such an arrangement is likely to prove unworkable given the limited transport options currently available to pupils.

Findings from the analysis include

  • Secondary schools typically attract pupils from up to three miles away, in rural areas it can be significantly further.
  • As many as 1 in 3 of all pupils at secondary school in England (around 1.1 million) rely on either a school bus or public transport to get to school. 
  • The vast majority of pupils travelling on school buses or using public transport have no alternative, unless they have access to a private car.  

Commenting on the analysis, Jon Andrews, author and Deputy Head of Research at the Education Policy Institute (EPI) said: 

"Schools will be going to great lengths to minimise the risk of infection during the school day with bubbles of year groups and distancing where possible. But a significant number of pupils are likely to mix with those from other year groups and even other schools on their journey to and from school.

"There are no easy solutions to this, and schools and local authorities will have to work together the best they can. But the government needs to be open about any assessment they have made of the risk that travelling to and from school poses.

"While there is a very serious risk of a second pandemic wave, with local and national lockdowns, the government must also have a robust “Plan B” that will allow all pupils to work effectively at home in the autumn and winter. All children – not just the current “priority groups” should be given home access to IT, such as laptops, and additional provision for online tutoring is needed."

Richard Woods, COO of school transport specialist Kura said:

“Walking or cycling to school is simply not viable for the millions of children who have miles to travel each day. Before lockdown, 61% of pupils required transportation to school, which rose to 71% of those living in smaller towns and villages, meaning that taking away the option of public transport will leave the majority of children and parents no choice but to travel to school by car.

“Pre COVID-19, the daily school run was responsible for one in four cars on the road during rush hour. The widespread return to schools in September is likely to worsen this issue, potentially adding millions of cars to the roads over the coming months. This would rapidly undo the clean air benefits we have enjoyed throughout lockdown, creating toxic air pollution both on the roads and around the school gates – a major concern for 48% of parents.

Advertisement

Institute of Student Employers proposes plan to stimulate youth employment
Sector News
Employers should be incentivised to recruit graduates and apprentices
Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining and Upskilling The Workforce
Sector News
@cmi_managers - Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining
New mathematical principle used to prevent AI from making unethical decisions
Sector News
Researchers from @WarwickUni @ImperialCollege London, @EPFL-en (Lausan

“We would urge the Government to consider the longer-term harm this move could have on our schoolchildren, and work closely with schools and the education sector to create safe shared transport solutions that meet the needs of all. 

“The solutions are readily-available - for example, we are working with schools and businesses to create safe, socially-distanced transport, with passengers in tra

You may also be interested in these articles:

Institute of Student Employers proposes plan to stimulate youth employment
Sector News
Employers should be incentivised to recruit graduates and apprentices
Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining and Upskilling The Workforce
Sector News
@cmi_managers - Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining
New mathematical principle used to prevent AI from making unethical decisions
Sector News
Researchers from @WarwickUni @ImperialCollege London, @EPFL-en (Lausan
Develop Training are back, bigger and better
Sector News
@DevelopTraining is ready to ‘get back to business’ as they reopen
Charities receive over £32 million from dormant trusts
Sector News
@ChtyCommission and @UKCF_tweets call for more charities to join progr
New package of support for T Level industry placements
Sector News
@gilliankeegan and @educationgovuk launch new package of support for T
A clear and feasible path to climate action for UK colleges
Sector News
@AoC_info - A clear and feasible path to climate action for UK college
Institute reviewing responses to consultation on future of EQA
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is reviewing
NEU comment on Ofqual consultation on exams and assessments
Sector News
@NEUnion comment on @Ofqual consultation on exams and assessments Comm
Two new industry leaders bringing diversity to CITB board
Sector News
@GillianKeegan and Peter Lauener welcome new Trustees to @CITB_ board
Ymunwch â ni yn Niwrnodau Agored Rhiwthwir Cymru
Sector News
Oherwydd Covid-19, mae llawer o ddigwyddiadau a oedd wedi’u cynlluni
Join us at Wales’ Virtual Open Days
Sector News
Due to Covid-19 many planned events, like open days, that had been sch

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Kerry Boffey
Kerry Boffey added a new event 54 minutes ago

Introduction to Fellowship of Inspection Nominees

Join Kerry Boffey, founder of the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (fin) for an informal session outlining fin support available to providers in...

  • Tuesday, 14 July 2020 02:00 PM
  • On-line. Longdon Hall, Longdon on Tern
Kerry Boffey - updated event, Safeguarding Masterclass 1 hour 2 minutes ago
Develop Training Limited (DTL)
Develop Training Limited (DTL) has published a new article: Develop Training are back, bigger and better 1 hour 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4727)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page