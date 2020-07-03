 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Future Hospitality Workforce: Team members will need to be trained in multiple areas

Details
Hits: 150
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Speaking about the research results, Jill Whittaker, Managing Director of HIT Training

New research*, conducted with hospitality professionals by @HITTraining and HJUK, has found that over half of the industry is looking forward to, and excited to get back, to work.

What’s more, in true-hospitality style, customer service remains at the forefront of the industry. Nearly three quarters (70%) of respondents believe that delivering customer service excellence, while keeping a safe physical distance, is the most important skill for the workforce in the future.

However, the enthusiasm for returning to work does not come without concerns.

With hospitality businesses preparing to re-open from 4th July, management and operators alike are planning how teams will be affected in a post-pandemic world.

Three quarters (75%) believe that their team members are worried about job security, with others concerned about how their jobs will have changed (64%), and their own personal safety (62%).

This is not surprising, as big changes are predicted. The research suggests that teams will become smaller and more dynamic, with fewer members of staff each trained in multiple areas:

  • Over a third believe that teams will become smaller
  • 29% say shift patterns will change to allow for social distancing between staff members
  • Almost a quarter think teams will become more dynamic and members will be trained in multiple areas

These team changes are bound to influence recruitment. In fact, nearly half (40%) of the industry is freezing recruitment for the time being, a third will be employing fewer team members, and a quarter will be looking for employees with less specialisms and more expertise in multiple areas.

Although there are fears around the future of the industry, according to the research there are a number of ways the sector can combat this, including:

  • Improving internal communication so everyone feels informed and up to date on policy (59%)
  • Offering training on infection control and safe working (52%)
  • Providing training courses on improved hygiene practices (45%) and additional support on mental health in the workplace (43%)

To help the sector return safely post COVID-19, HIT training is offering all its apprentices complimentary training to prepare them for working in the hospitality sector. These courses will equip apprentices with the skills employers have identified as key to their business and the future workforce. The courses are available for all apprentice levels and range from mental health awareness, infection control and safe working, to customer service in the world of now. 

Speaking about the research results, Jill Whittaker, Managing Director of HIT Training, said:

“It’s clear from these latest findings that although there is excitement around businesses re-opening on the 4th July, there is also unease within the industry regarding jobs and recruitment. 

However, it is promising to see that the sector is thinking of positive solutions to managing the workforce effectively, such as good internal communications and upskilling teams in topical areas.

To respond to the needs of the future, all businesses will require the degree of agility that the hospitality sector is famous for. Supporting and upskilling our workforce to be ready for the demands ahead should be a key priority, so that the industry is prepared for any additional waves of COVID-19 or potential future pandemics.

Advertisement

Comment on the Enterprise and Skills Strategic Board sub-group report
Sector News
@CollegesScot Comment on the Enterprise and Skills Strategic Board Sub
Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining and Upskilling The Workforce
Sector News
@cmi_managers - Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining
New mathematical principle used to prevent AI from making unethical decisions
Sector News
Researchers from @WarwickUni @ImperialCollege London, @EPFL-en (Lausan

“During lockdown HIT Training have been offering these courses on a complimentary basis to all employers within the sector to help the industry return safely, and stronger than ever. Equipping apprentices with the knowledge and skills to prepare them for working in hospitality in the midst of COVID-19 will help upskill the sector in this difficult time. It will also give apprentices and their employers the confidence that they are best placed to adapt to the new world.”

*Research conducted with 509 hospitality operators, CEOs, HR and recruitment professionals, June 2020.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Institute of Student Employers proposes plan to stimulate youth employment
Sector News
Employers should be incentivised to recruit graduates and apprentices
Comment on the Enterprise and Skills Strategic Board sub-group report
Sector News
@CollegesScot Comment on the Enterprise and Skills Strategic Board Sub
Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining and Upskilling The Workforce
Sector News
@cmi_managers - Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining
New mathematical principle used to prevent AI from making unethical decisions
Sector News
Researchers from @WarwickUni @ImperialCollege London, @EPFL-en (Lausan
Develop Training are back, bigger and better
Sector News
@DevelopTraining is ready to ‘get back to business’ as they reopen
Charities receive over £32 million from dormant trusts
Sector News
@ChtyCommission and @UKCF_tweets call for more charities to join progr
DfE Breakfast clubs extended over the summmer holiday
Sector News
@educationgovuk @family_action @magic_breakfast - Children from 1,800
Lack of alternative transport for pupils undermines plans for separate
Sector News
Analysis from the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) highligh
New package of support for T Level industry placements
Sector News
@gilliankeegan and @educationgovuk launch new package of support for T
A clear and feasible path to climate action for UK colleges
Sector News
@AoC_info - A clear and feasible path to climate action for UK college
Institute reviewing responses to consultation on future of EQA
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is reviewing
Join us at Wales’ Virtual Open Days
Sector News
Due to Covid-19 many planned events, like open days, that had been sch

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Kerry Boffey - updated event, Introduction to Fellowship of Inspection Nominees 12 minutes ago
Kerry Boffey
Kerry Boffey added a new event 4 hours ago

Introduction to Fellowship of Inspection Nominees

Join Kerry Boffey, founder of the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (fin) for an informal session outlining fin support available to providers in...

  • Tuesday, 14 July 2020 02:00 PM
  • On-line. Longdon Hall, Longdon on Tern
Kerry Boffey - updated event, Safeguarding Masterclass 4 hours 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4727)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page