 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

BIG BANG LAUNCHES A STEM & COVID DIGITAL EVENT

Details
Hits: 77
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The #BigBangDigital 2020 - #STEM & Covid-19 event 

Aimed at those aged 11+ the free online event on Tuesday 14th July will give young people a front row view of the incredible contribution of scientists, healthcare professionals, engineers, technicians and students in responding to Covid-19. 

The Big Bang Digital 2020 – science, engineering & Covid-19 is a celebration of the work of scientists and engineers in a pandemic

Aimed at aged 11+ it’s a day of inspiring online sessions to give young people a front row view of the incredible contribution of scientists, healthcare professionals, engineers, technicians and students in responding to Covid-19

To watch The Big Bang Digital 2020 – science, engineering & Covid-19, live please visit www.digitalbigbang.co.uk on Tuesday 14th July, from 10am.

WHEN: Tuesday 14th July 2020, from 10am until 4pm

WHERE: www.digitalbigbang.co.uk

PRICE: FREE

WHAT: Online event for young people (11+) taking and inspirational, uplifting look at the essential role of science and engineering in a pandemic

Big Bang Digital 2020 – science, engineering & Covid-19 is a celebration of the work of scientists and engineers in a pandemic. 

The non-for-profit organisation is hosting free back to back sessions designed to give young people an understanding and appreciation of the incredible contribution scientists, healthcare professionals, engineers, technicians and students have made in responding to Covid-19.

TV & Radio Science Presenter, Podcaster & YouTuber Greg Foot will be hosting live, exploring the topic with a range of guests, putting audience questions to the experts and bringing his usual energy and enthusiasm to the day.

The event includes a talk by environment charity Plastic Oceans UK, featuring exclusive videos from Sir David Attenborough, a session where young people can learn about vaccines and immunity from the UK’s leading scientists, a talk with a creative engineer who designed an electronic lanyard that gives off an alert when people are too close to encourage social distancing, to name a few.

The sessions will vary in how long they are and many will be followed by a live Q&A with the host. 

Big Bang Digital 2020 – science, engineering & Covid-19 will see the following sessions taking place:

  • Environment Agency: Rebuilding a greener future
  • Plastic Oceans UK: New habits to protect the planet: the environmental impact of staying at home
  • GSK: The worldwide race to develop a vaccine
  • RS Components: Designing a social distancing lanyard
  • Harper Adams University: Feeding the nation
  • Thames Water: Keeping the water flowing 
  • Network Rail: Staying on track: keeping the railway moving
  • Imperial College London: Designing a low-cost ventilator 
  • BBC Gastronaut Stefan Gates: I can STEM a rainbow
  • Ask the experts: your questions about the virus
  • Young talent against Covid-19: Presenter Fayon Dixon in conversation with inspiring young people, all Big Bang Competition winners, talking about their role in the pandemic response.

To watch, learn about and celebrate the incredible contribution of scientists, healthcare professionals, engineers, technicians and students in responding to the pandemic at Big Bang Digital 2020 – science, engineering & Covid-19, please visit www.digitalbigbang.co.uk on Tuesday 14th July, from 10am.

Advertisement

Extra Â£2.6m funding to support children over the summer holidays in Wales
Sector News
An extra Â£2.6m will be invested to support children across Wales duri
Coventry College helps Romanian chef to cook up successful life recipe
Sector News
A Coventry chef who arrived in England five years ago in search of a b
Sector leaders write to Williamson urging safe opening of adult education immediately
Sector News
Sector leaders from @AoC_info @AELPUK & @HOLEXPolicy write to @Gav

Big Bang Digital 2020 – science, engineering & Covid-19 takes place online on Tuesday 14 July. The event celebrates the amazing work of scientists and engineers in the pandemic and aims to show young people aged 11+ the incredible things you can achieve working in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

The event is a day of inspiring online sessions, including live Q&As, to give young people a front row view of the incredible contribution of scientists, healthcare professionals, engineers, technicians and students in responding to Covid-19.

CONFIRMED SESSIONS:

GSK: The worldwide race to develop a vaccine

Join GSK’s workshop to learn more about what a vaccine is, how vaccines work and how they are collaborating with partners across the globe in response to COVID-19. The world is racing to develop a vaccine. It’s a complex challenge but there are promising signs with around 120 vaccine programmes worldwide and human trials starting recently in the UK. This workshop explores how GSK are researching medicines and vaccines to treat and prevent COVID-19 - you'll also discover a process that scientists use in their labs everyday that you can use at home.

Plastic Oceans UK: New habits to protect the planet: the environmental impact of staying at home

COVID-19 is rightly the world’s biggest focus at the moment but plastic pollution in our oceans hasn’t gone away. In fact, it might even have got worse! Join Christian Brighty, from Plastic Oceans UK, in this interactive session about how you can make a positive difference right now. With exclusive videos from Sir David Attenborough and a look at the latest cutting-edge science, we explore the important question of 'How do we change our habits to protect the planet, at a time like this?'

RS Components: Don't stand so close to me: designing a social distancing lanyard

Join electronics engineer, Nathan Ruttley, to find out how you can build a handy social distancing lanyard that lights up to alert you when you come too close to another person! Nathan, winner of the ‘BrightSparks 30 top Engineers under 30’ in 2019, will talk through how he came up with the remarkable idea and the journey from designing a prototype to building a fully working product. In this session, you'll find out what you need to make one for yourself at home, including how you can personalise your lanyard and make it unique by creating a custom case. 

Harper Adams University: Feeding the nation 

Learn how automated technology and drones are used in socially distant farming and follow the ‘field to fork’ journey food takes – in this case, pizza dough!

During the pandemic the food industry has been relying automated technology more than ever. Join Rachel and Nicola as they look at how and where the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the food sector. You’ll hear about the impact on how we produce and process food, from the changing demand in our supermarkets to the lack of access to fast food. Follow up the session with activities to do at home.

Thames Water: Keeping the water flowing

"While we are all staying home, who is keeping the water running? Thames Water have played their part, supporting workers across the UK to keep essential services running. Science and technology is a huge part of their business. With 15 million customers to stay in touch with and more than 85,000 miles of pipes to monitor 24/7 – that’s enough to go around the world 3.5 times. Technology helps them manage these challenges every day, especially during the pandemic when they are having to adapt to a new way of working. 

Meet Thames Water’s Akhil Vyas, Andrew Tucker and Liz Banks to hear how they are getting to grips with the changes, staying connected to customers and keeping their teams, who are out on the frontline, safe. You'll also find out what innovations are set to last, even after COVID-19.

Young talent against Covid-19 - in conversation with Big Bang Competition winner meeting the challenge head on

Presenter Fayon Dixon in conversation with inspiring young people, all Big Bang Competition winners, talking about their role in the pandemic response, studying in lockdown and sharing tips for competition success. Design engineer student and GSK UK Young Engineer 2018, Josh Mitchell, has been helping get low-cost 3D printers into African hospitals so they can produce their own PPE. Zuzana Hudáčová was a Competition winner this year. She is about to begin an internship where she'll be helping to develop a Covid-19 diagnostic test. 

Environment Agency: Rebuilding a greener future: tackling the climate emergency

Join Jayne, Ayo and Jessie to explore how we can rebuild a greener future. The Environment Agency is committed to tackling the climate emergency and building more resilient communities who can adapt to and bounce back from the impacts of climate change. 
In this session they’ll share some of the challenges they’ve had to overcome. They’ll explore how the impact of the pandemic on the way we work and how we relate to each other, the behaviour changes we have seen during lockdown and most importantly, what positive lessons we can build on when the country returns to ‘normal’.

Network Rail: Staying on track: keeping the railway moving

Hear how Network Rail is working to keep vital goods moving and train services running for essential workers during lockdown. The coronavirus outbreak has put great pressure on the railways and teams across the nation are working tirelessly to keep vital services moving, ensuring key workers can continue their essential journeys and to get urgent supplies to supermarket shelves and to the NHS. 
Learn more how teams across the network have had to adopt new ways of working to ensure those who need to travel can reach their destinations safely and how the rail freight industry is working together to keep the country moving. 

Imperial College London: Designing a low-cost ventilator

Hear from the team behind ‘JAMVENT’, a low-cost emergency ventilator, developed by bioengineers at Imperial College London in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. In this session you’ll learn why ventilation is needed, how breathing works and how to build and test a ventilator.

Ventilators are used when an infection stops people being able to breathe on their own. When more ventilators were needed at the start of the pandemic, a national challenge was set to design a ventilator that does all of the complicated things needed to keep someone alive, but is also easy to make in large numbers. Find out how the team set about designing a new approach, bringing together maths and science with engineering and medicine to help save lives. Discover how they created ‘JAMVENT’ and developed the tools to test it by mimicking the physics of human lungs. 

Explosion of colour – a Gastronaut adventure

BBC Gastronaut Stefan Gates and his daughter Poppy embark on a stunning scientific adventure through the colours of the rainbow in a show filmed in the Gastrolab. Dedicated to all the key workers working so hard for us all, the show is packed with spectacular, colourful science demos using glowing drinks, colour-changing breath, sugar explosions, edible insects and the world’s weirdest giant whoopee cushion. Stef and Poppy explore the visible spectrum and beyond, using infra-red cameras, UV lights, leafblowers, marshmallows and quite a lot of rockets.

Ask the experts: your questions about the virus

In this live Q&A young people put their coronavirus questions to world-renowned scientists, Sir Jeremy Farrar and Sir Paul Nurse. Students from across the country lead the conversations as they put their challenging questions to the experts live on air. Nobel Prize winner and director of the Crick Institute, Sir Paul Nurse has helped turn Europe's largest biomedical research centre into a giant testing facility during the pandemic and Wellcome Trust director, Sir Jeremy Farrar, has been advising the government on Covid-19 as a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). Jeremy is recognised internationally for his outstanding contributions to the field of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, dengue fever and influenza. Paul has had a distinguished career in genetics and cell biology and his discoveries have helped to explain the control of cell growth and duplication.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Extra £2.6m funding to support children over the summer holidays in Wales
Sector News
An extra £2.6m will be invested to support children across Wales duri
Coventry College helps Romanian chef to cook up successful life recipe
Sector News
A Coventry chef who arrived in England five years ago in search of a b
Sector leaders write to Williamson urging safe opening of adult education immediately
Sector News
Sector leaders from @AoC_info @AELPUK & @HOLEXPolicy write to @Gav
Lessons Learned in Lockdown will help Schools and Colleges in the Future
Sector News
Managing teams remotely has been an invaluable skill gained by Headtea
How to Lead a Team Remotely
Sector News
Managing teams remotely has been an invaluable skill gained by workers
South Devon College is the only college in the world to be reaccredited Platinum rating from Investors in People
Sector News
@SDCollege is delighted to become the first and only college in the UK
Education Secretary confirms £320 million for PE & Sport Premium for the next academic year
Sector News
PE and Sport Premium for schools confirmed by @GavinWilliamson The Edu
Institute of Student Employers proposes plan to stimulate youth employment
Sector News
Employers should be incentivised to recruit graduates and apprentices
The Future Hospitality Workforce: Team members will need to be trained in multiple areas
Sector News
New research*, conducted with hospitality professionals by @HITTrainin
Comment on the Enterprise and Skills Strategic Board sub-group report
Sector News
@CollegesScot Comment on the Enterprise and Skills Strategic Board Sub
Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining and Upskilling The Workforce
Sector News
@cmi_managers - Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining
New mathematical principle used to prevent AI from making unethical decisions
Sector News
Researchers from @WarwickUni @ImperialCollege London, @EPFL-en (Lausan

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4733)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page