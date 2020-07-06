 
FE sector urged to practice 'Justified Disinfection' post-lockdown

@InnuScienceUK a global leader in commercial cleaning systems based on biotechnology, is urging the #FE sector to adopt high levels of hygiene with an emphasis on effective cleaning using high performing detergents rather than an over reliance of disinfectants that do not clean and risk negative impact for the environment.

The biotech company with a vision to change the way the world cleans is advocating a cleaning regime called ‘Justified Disinfection’ which encourages disinfecting only where and when it is useful and relevant and which it has championed for over 20 years.

Steve Teasdale, the Co-Founder and Vice President of Scientific Affairs at InnuScience, explained:

“Justified Disinfection is the principle that effective cleaning with high quality detergents across all non-critical touch surfaces is as effective, if not more so, than the widespread systematic or abusive use of disinfectants.

“There is also a need to continue to look after our environment. This has been at our heart since we began”.

InnuScience warns that regular and widespread use of disinfectants does not provide a clean surface as disinfectants do not clean per se promoting the development of bacteria, and recommends they should only be used on critical “high frequency” touch surfaces such as door handles, taps, toilet flush handles, keyboards, lift switches and handrails as these are surfaces that are most likely to cause transmission of bugs.

It suggests effective regular cleaning is most appropriate for all non-critical surfaces such as floors, urinals, ceilings and most walls as these are areas that are not typically touched and do not represent a real biological risk to health. Scientific reporting demonstrates that the coronavirus is effectively rendered inactive and non-infective when detergents are used.

InnuScience, which has a UK base in Milton Keynes, Bucks, sets out its strategy in a 24-page document entitled: “RESTART program: Guide for education establishments reopening post lockdown”. It advises the education sector how to apply its ‘Justified Disinfection’ methods in typical school settings such as reception areas, lobbies, classrooms and communal areas. There is also advice about the cleaning of electronic devices and additional hygiene tips for colleges and boarding schools.

Planet conscious InnuScience also warns of the potential disadvantages and risks associated with large-scale disinfection such as creating a false sense of security with some people believing a disinfected surface becomes safe from bacteria triggering bad habits that could pose a risk to health.

Other factors that concern InnuScience are an increase in pollution as hundreds of thousands of tonnes of disinfectants end up as environmental waste while overuse of disinfectants has been linked to an increase in the number of allergies as well as skin complaints, eczema, asthma and eye irritations.

InnuScience’s portfolio of products includes - but is not limited to - cleaners and degreasers, industrial cleaners, warewash and laundry, and personal care products. Backed by nearly 30 years of research, InnuScience has a reputation for being a disruptor in the professional cleaning market bringing biotechnology to the hospitality, facilities management, building and care sectors.

