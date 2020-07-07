 
Leeds CIty College Visual Arts exhibition celebrates 30th year

@LeedsCityColl has recently launched a Visual Arts exhibition to showcase students’ final project work 

Marking its 30th anniversary, this year’s exhibition, called ‘Project You’, highlights the work of Level 3 Extended Diploma students studying Art and Design, Graphic Design and Photography. First introduced in 1990, the exhibition celebrates creative talent within the college and allows family and friends to view students’ final projects.

Hosted on artsteps, the interactive gallery features paintings, drawings, sculptures, fashion illustrations, street photography, magazine spreads, comic design, video and performance art. Many students took inspiration from the recent pandemic, including photography student, Jodie Capper, who incorporated face masks as a statement fashion accessory in her work.

Kevin O’Hare, Head of Visual and Digital Arts, said:

“The outstanding pieces of art in Project You are a testament to how hard our dedicated students have worked throughout the year. Their creative contributions have been immense, with a range of incredibly powerful concepts and ideas.

“It has been a challenging time for students, as many haven’t had access to college resources due to the recent lockdown. However, they have adapted in an admirable manner and have used the crisis to inspire their work. We’re really proud to be celebrating our 30th anniversary and we hope to continue the Visual Arts exhibition for many years to come.”

Project You is available to view on artsteps.

