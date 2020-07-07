 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Gower College Swansea Virtual Annual Student Awards 2020

Details
Hits: 139
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

It's been a strange year for everyone but one thing hasn't changed - and that's the brilliance of our learners and clients.

After what has been a very unusual and challenging academic year, Gower College Swansea was delighted to hold its first Virtual Annual Student Awards ceremony.

The Virtual Awards took the form of a video hosted on the College website and featured contributions from regular MC Kev Johns MBE and the College’s Lockdown Choir, who sang a moving rendition of the classic Lean on Me.

The event comprised of 24 separate awards categories from across the College’s wide range of provision including full time, part time, apprenticeships, employability programmes and Higher Education courses.

“We were determined to celebrate the achievements of our students in the best way we could this year,” says Principal Mark Jones. “Once again, the stories we heard were truly inspirational – individuals who have had to deal with the most challenging of circumstances to achieve success.

“Many of our winners juggle their studies with busy family lives, jobs and caring responsibilities and all are excellent role models. Although we couldn’t be together this year, we felt it was really important to honour their achievements and celebrate their talent, tenacity and dedication.”

 

The 2020 winners in full:

Adult Basic Education/ESOL Student of the Year – John Yates
Bernie Wilkes Award - Hair, Beauty and Holistic Student of the Year – Hollie Yeates
Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Student of the Year – Rebecca Jones
Independent Living Skills Student of the Year – Nicholas James
Sport and Public Services Student of the Year – Wiktoria Rejniak
Visual Arts Student of the Year – Chloe Loach
Business Student of the Year – Hugh Orgill
Creative Arts Student of the Year – Matthew Newcombe
Humanities and Languages Student of the Year – Megan Phillips
Maths, Science and Social Science Student of the Year – Jason Liu
Technology Student of the Year – Karolis Lisauskas
Engineering Student of the Year – Mohamad Melhem
Health and Social Care Student of the Year – Chloe Lloyd
Plumbing and Construction Student of the Year – Bradley Jones
Apprentice of the Year – Linda James
Employer Partner of the Year - DVLA
GCS Training Student of the Year – Debbie Xerri
International Student of the Year – Jiaming Yang
Access Student of the Year – Emily Skyrme
HE Student of the Year – Susan McCormick
Welsh Language Student of the Year – Tezni Williams
Employability Client of the Year – Ashleigh King
Outstanding Sport Student of the Year – Saadia Abubaker
Progression and Commitment Student of the Year – Iestyn Jenkins

Advertisement

Industry-driven college course is the business for Coleg Cambria apprentices
Sector News
@ColegCambria students are making their way in business thanks to a we
The government must recognise the role of universities in new roadmap to turn UK into a science superpower
Sector News
@The_ACU - New plans to cement the UK as the worldâ€™s leading researc
Gwobrau Myfyrwyr Blynyddol Rhithwir Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe 2020
Sector News
Mae hi wedi bod yn flwyddyn ryfedd i bawb ond mae un peth heb newid â€

Inspirational Student of the Year – Mohamad Melhem

***

Gower College Swansea gratefully acknowledges its sponsors for the 2020 Virtual Annual Student Awards: AB Glass; Andrew Evans Painting Contractors Ltd; Bevan Buckland LLP; Blake Morgan; City & Guilds; ComputerAid; Day’s Motor Group; First Cymru; Hengoed Care; Mark Jones; National Waterfront Museum; RW Learning; South Wales Transport; Swansea University; Tata Steel; The Wave; Track Training; University of Wales Trinity Saint David; Vibe Video Production; Vortex IoT; WalesOnline; Y Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol; Zenith Print Group

You may also be interested in these articles:

Industry-driven college course is the business for Coleg Cambria apprentices
Sector News
@ColegCambria students are making their way in business thanks to a we
The government must recognise the role of universities in new roadmap to turn UK into a science superpower
Sector News
@The_ACU - New plans to cement the UK as the worldâ€™s leading researc
Leading from the Middle â€“ A compendium of leadership learning published
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation has published a compendium of learning designed to sup
House building companies should only get planning if apprentice numbers are met
Sector News
@CITB_UK has published its formal consultation report with employers o
Free digital education resources launched taking young people into the science behind Eliud Kipchogeâ€™s history-making INEOS 1:59 Challenge
Sector News
@1851Trust, @TeamINEOS UKâ€™s official charity, launch new online #STE
Gwobrau Myfyrwyr Blynyddol Rhithwir Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe 2020
Sector News
Mae hi wedi bod yn flwyddyn ryfedd i bawb ond mae un peth heb newid â€
NPTC Group of Colleges Partners to Deliver Everyday Skills
Sector News
@NPTCGroup of Colleges, in collaboration with @ColegCambria, @ColegGwe
RE-L Network: the Real Estate Learning Platform launches worldwide.
Sector News
The @ReLNetworkLtd is officially launching the worldâ€™s dedicated Rea
Freshers Festival Group launches the UKâ€™s largest virtual student event this September
Sector News
The #Virtual @FreshersFest - Tens of thousands of students, incredible
Dame Inga Beale DBE delivers Collegeâ€™s first ever â€˜virtualâ€™ landmark lecture
Sector News
In the first of its kind at @LSEColleges - and due to lockdown measure
The importance of an inclusive curriculum
Sector News
In recent times, the concept of curriculum and what type of curriculum
FE sector urged to practice 'Justified Disinfection' post-lockdown
Sector News
@InnuScienceUK a global leader in commercial cleaning systems based on

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4739)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page