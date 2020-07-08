Barking & Dagenham College students take part in virtual exhibition

@BarkingCollege students take part in #virtual exhibition
Students from Barking & Dagenham College are taking part in a virtual exhibition to showcase their work from over the year.
The ‘Creative Showcase’ was developed after tutor Katie Morgan realised the College would not be able to run an end of year show for the students this year because of lockdown restrictions.
Katie explains: “Throughout lockdown our students have shown great resilience and creativity and I thought they really deserved to have their end of year show. Our first virtual creative show allows us to celebrate all the hard work that they have put into their projects.”
Students from a range of courses are taking part, including photography, art and design, games and animation, graphic design, media and architecture, interior and product design.
As such their work is being exhibited through a range of portals – a virtual art gallery, showreel videos and online portfolios. The work that has been produced has included artwork, animation, character design, short films, photography, product design and 3D modelling.
Liam Harris who is studying Games Art & Animation at the College commented: “I thought the Virtual Show idea was so good! I like the way it showcases all the different aspects of our course.” Liam is showcasing in both the virtual gallery with his games character design and a 2D animation in the showreel.
The show will run until 16th July and anyone is welcome to view it.
The exhibition can be viewed on the College’s website www.bdc.ac.uk and by following the link here: https://bit.ly/2Ntawil
ENDS
Please find attached photos showing:
- Lockdown selfie, by Barking & Dagenham College student Emily Smith
- Lockdown windows, by Barking & Dagenham College student Michalina Zeganek
- Animation work by Barking & Dagenham College student Liam Harris
- The virtual art gallery
