Barking & Dagenham College students take part in virtual exhibition

Details
Lockdown selfie, by Barking & Dagenham College student Emily Smith

@BarkingCollege students take part in #virtual exhibition 

Students from Barking & Dagenham College are taking part in a virtual exhibition to showcase their work from over the year.

The ‘Creative Showcase’ was developed after tutor Katie Morgan realised the College would not be able to run an end of year show for the students this year because of lockdown restrictions.

Katie explains: “Throughout lockdown our students have shown great resilience and creativity and I thought they really deserved to have their end of year show.  Our first virtual creative show allows us to celebrate all the hard work that they have put into their projects.”

Students from a range of courses are taking part, including photography, art and design, games and animation, graphic design, media and architecture, interior and product design.

As such their work is being exhibited through a range of portals – a virtual art gallery, showreel videos and online portfolios.  The work that has been produced has included artwork, animation, character design, short films, photography, product design and 3D modelling.

Liam Harris who is studying Games Art & Animation at the College commented: “I thought the Virtual Show idea was so good! I like the way it showcases all the different aspects of our course.”  Liam is showcasing in both the virtual gallery with his games character design and a 2D animation in the showreel.

The show will run until 16th July and anyone is welcome to view it. 

 

The exhibition can be viewed on the College’s website  www.bdc.ac.uk  and by following the link here:  https://bit.ly/2Ntawil 

 

ENDS

 

Please find attached photos showing:

  1. Lockdown selfie, by Barking & Dagenham College student Emily Smith 
  2. Lockdown windows, by Barking & Dagenham College student Michalina Zeganek

 

  1. Animation work by Barking & Dagenham College student Liam Harris

 

  1. The virtual art gallery

 

About Barking & Dagenham College:  Barking & Dagenham College offers higher level technical and professional training, from entry to level 7 that prepares people for work or for university. Operating from five specialist sites, with industry-standard facilities and real-work training environments, the College welcomes all age groups. The College has an established Higher Education programme (HNC/D, degree, postgraduate) in addition to a wider range of professional body qualifications.

Barking & Dagenham College is one of the leading providers of intermediate, advanced and higher apprenticeship training in London, training around 1000 apprentices and working with around 300 employer clients each year.  Specialisms include Construction, Project Management, Human Resources Management, Business and Pharmacy.

 

The College has the Matrix Award for Advice and Guidance, STEM Assured kite mark, Investors in People Gold Status and its HE offer achieved QAA standards in 2015. The College has won a number of prestigious national awards including: Beacon status by the AoC in 2016, Coding College of the Year 2016, as well as the Tes Award for Best Teaching and Learning Initiative in 2018 for its “holistically and usefully” integrated STEM across wider curriculum areas. In April 2018 the College was named as Training Provider of the Year by Creative & Cultural Skills.

Its teaching staff has received a number of nominations and awards: VQ Teacher of the Year 2016, Pearson FE Lecturer of the Year Silver Teaching Award 2016, Regional Santander Employability Champion Winner for London and the South East 2017, two teachers awarded in Maths Teacher of the Year Awards 2017, ENTHUSE award for excellence in STEM teaching 2017, a top 50 shortlist for Global Teacher of the Year 2017 and winner of the Festival of Learning National Tutor Award 2017.

 

With 12,500 students, an annual turnover of £35 million (Source: Audited Accounts 2017/2018), and outstanding financial health, the College has been praised by Ofsted for its outstanding support for students, its outstanding leadership and management, and its excellence in innovation and entrepreneurship.  In 2015 the College became a Digital & Creative Industries Career College – further information can be found at  www.careercolleges.org.uk 

 

   More information can be found at  www.bdc.ac.uk 

    

 

