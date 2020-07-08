 
NPTC Group Travel & Tourism Student Goes the Extra Mile

@NPTCGroup School of Business, Tourism, and Management shines a light on model student, Ffion Williams, as she approaches the end of her course.

Ffion has been a student at NPTC Group of Colleges for two years studying the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Travel and Tourism. Throughout these years, Ffion has shown staff she is a confident, hardworking individual who always shows initiative.

Attributes that Ffion holds include being a trustworthy team member whilst being outgoing and compassionate in everything that she does. She is very resilient when faced with challenges and can be relied upon to give 100% at all times.

Ffion has developed and widened her knowledge during her time at college by undertaking work experience and completing the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze and Silver Award. She also volunteered in a local school where she worked closely with children with complex learning difficulties. On top of this, Ffion has experience working in a busy hotel which has allowed her to gain relevant skills for the tourism industry.

She has developed additional skills through studying the Welsh Baccalaureate Qualification (WBQ), some of which include being a responsible individual, showing awareness, leadership, and organisational skills. We believe these skills will allow her to be successful in university and with future employment.

Ffion, who is has a predictive grade of D*, D*, D*, (the equivalent of three A*’s at A Level) is planning to study Law at Southampton University. She explained her choice as motivated by a desire to put herself in other people's shoes, view the issues from a new perspective, and gain a sense of justice.

Ffion is truly a stand-out individual who will impress everyone she meets. The school of Business, Tourism and Management wishes her well and is excited to see what opportunities open up for her in the future!

