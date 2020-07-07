https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/07/statistics-show-schools-and-colleges-welcoming-back-more-young-people/

Statistics show schools and colleges welcoming back more young people

Posted on: 2020-07-07

Statistics published today show that, in the last few weeks, education settings up and down the country have welcomed back an increasing number of young people.

The statistics, which are published on a weekly basis, show:

  • On Thursday 2 July, an estimated 94% of state-funded primary and secondary schools and colleges were open in some capacity.
  • An estimated 88% of schools usually open to children in nursery, reception, year 1 or year 6 were open to at least one of these year groups on 2 July.
  • We estimate that on 2 July, 382,000 children were attending early years settings, up from 320,000 on 25 June. This represents about 23% of the number of children who usually attend in term time.
  • We estimate 75% of schools (excluding further education institutions) usually open to students in year 10 and 12 were open to at least one of these year groups on 2 July, a similar proportion to 25 June (74%).
  • Approximately 14% of year 10 students and 12% year 12 students were in attendance on 2 July.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“The very best place for children to be is in the classroom, which is why we have set out our plans for all young people to return to education full-time from September.

“I know how challenging the last three months have been for teachers, school leaders and support staff, including adapting to welcome more children back into the classroom. Last week, over 1.6 million pupils were back at schools and colleges, which is a testament to their outstanding work.

“I want to reassure parents and families that we are doing everything we can to make sure schools are as safe as possible for children and staff, and will continue to work closely with the country’s best scientific and medical experts to ensure that is the case.”

