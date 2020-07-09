HP, Intel and Movidiam Launch Online Programme to Inspire Next Generation of Creators

#PowerYourBreakthrough content series hosted by creative professionals working in animation, motion design, filmmaking, photography, graphic design, and illustration

Technology market leader HP has partnered with Intel and creative freelance network Movidiam to launch a new initiative designed to inspire the next generation of digital artists. Six UK-based freelancers, masters of their respective crafts, will curate a series of online courses that provide practical creative skills and industry knowledge.

Using the latest HP hardware, each pro will showcase their technical capabilities in the #PowerYourBreakthrough video series. This will provide an insight into the type of work they do on a day to day basis, and how they approach creative tasks from their own individual perspective. Each course module will contain technical tutorials, plus practical advice on how to build a career path in the industry from those with first-hand experience.

Commencing on July 8th, students will be able to enter a competition in response to the brief ‘breakthrough’, with up to £100,000 worth of prizes up for grabs! – full information on the official website can be found here.

“Anyone anywhere can be a creator, and as we continue learning how to adapt to new ways of working and learning during these unprecedented times, it’s clear that people are turning to creativity as a way to express themselves. Our role is to give those creators the power needed to make their next breakthrough,” said George Brasher, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, HP.

“Through our partnership with Movidiam, we are committed to supporting the development of the creative community, helping them upskill and hone their craft”.

“With a rich history of PC innovations for the creative community, HP is the ideal technology partner for the next generation of creators,” said George Olver, co-founder of Movidiam. “For the next generation of digital artists, the practice of creativity is instinctual, and they need both a device, as well as in-depth guidance, to help bring their expressions to life as quickly as possible”.

The Classes

Additional detail on each of the creators, and links to watch their online courses:

Motion Graphics - Hushmukh Kerai

In this series, motion graphic designer and 3D illustrator Hash explores what it takes to be a freelance motion graphics artist – from creating the perfect reel to how to be taken seriously in the industry.

Hushmukh is a Motion Graphic Designer and 3D Illustrator working as a freelancer in east London. He originally started up his creative career in Film and Production, but then followed up with his love for VFX.

Animation - Laurie Rowan

In this series, award-winning animator Laurie goes over what it takes to be a professional animator – keeping your work, and also yourself, going.

Laurie is an animator, illustrator and director represented by Nexus Studios. Based on the South Coast of England, throughout a studio-based and freelance career leading campaigns for clients such as BBC, Channel 4, Droga5, Disney and Google, Laurie’s work has achieved numerous accolades including a Children’s Bafta win and Lovie Award.

Photography - Matthew Joseph

In this series, award-winning photographer Matthew Joseph takes you through everything from how to deal with a client brief, curating your social media presence, to the ins and outs of his software of choice.

Matthew is an award-winning people-focused advertising photographer & director. He is a visual storyteller who uses his years of experience behind the camera in a huge variety of situations, cultures and climates across the world, to help connect global brands with their local audience through stills and motion.

Directing - Nova Dando

Join Nova as she puts her years of experience and award-winning knowhow to work, teaching you all there is to know about having a career as a director.

Nova is an award-winning commercial director and creative based in London. Her clients span beauty, fashion and technology working 360° across a campaign from conceptual development to direction and execution across TV, video and social channels.

Filmmaking - Sebastian Thiel

In this course, filmmaker and director Sebastian walks you through the key elements of his career - from clients to software.

Sebastian is a filmmaker born in Luanshya, Zambia, and raised in Northwest London, providing inspiration for his first films. In his late teens, he Founded Upshot Entertainment. Thiel has also been featured on TEDx Talks and was listed in the Top 25 Under 25 most influential Londoners by Evening Standard.

Illustration – Tina Touli

In this series, award-winning Illustrator Tina Touli takes you through everything from how to deal with a client brief, curating your social media presence, to the ins and outs of his software of choice.

Tina is a graphic communication designer, art director, maker, keynote speaker and educator. Her studio is known for building solid concepts and constantly blending things from the physical and the digital world.

The Competition

Until August 14th, students will be able to enter a competition in response to the brief ‘breakthrough’. Each entree will have an opportunity to share work related to the theme using their preferred discipline, with up to £100,000 worth of prizes up for grabs!

Individuals can enter their best piece of work – whether it’s new or previously made – by sharing it online using the hashtag #PowerYourBreakthrough and tagging @zbyhp and @movidiam. Entrees can also email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the subject line ‘Competition Submission’.

The competition will end for judging on August 14th with winners announced on the 21st.

The 1st place prize includes one Z by HP Z4 with 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, NVIDIA® Quadro® RTX 5000 Graphics, a HP DreamColor Z27x G2 Studio Display and other partner prizes. There will also be further prizes for the runners up and winners of the Photography, Illustration, Directing, Motion Graphics, Animation, Filmmaking, and People’s vote categories – full information on the official website can be found here.

Collaborators

This campaign was developed in association with Access VFX, Next Gen Skills Academy, Escape Studios, Raindance Film Festival, Siggraph London, Open Cinema, UK Screen Alliance, Z by HP, Intel, Rode, Foundry, Atomos, LaCie, Blackmagic Design, and Capture One.

About Movidiam

Movidiam has developed a creative network of over 25,000 creative freelancers and small teams across the globe, stretching across 170 countries around the world, with the highest concentration in the US and Europe. The platform services the advertising, design, online content, feature film, TV, VFX, gaming and music industries. Movidiam is a global market network for the global creative industries serving both large brands and freelance creatives looking to connect.