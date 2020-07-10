 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Close the digital divide to enable a ‘digital first’ FE sector post-Covid – argues new eBook

Details
Hits: 124
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Lighbulb

@UfiTrust and @AoC_Info launch new eBook called Creating a post Covid19 EdTech Strategy

 

Today (Friday 10 July) sees the publication of a new eBook Creating a post-Covid19 EdTech Strategy bringing together all the wisdom and lessons learnt from lockdown learning. Funded by Ufi the eBook uses a series of insightful articles, tackling the biggest issues for lecturers, students and college leaders during lockdown. The new publication makes the case for serious investment into digital infrastructure to enable an education system fit for the ‘new normal’.

It argues that to maintain high levels of student engagement, quality teaching in the medium to long term and protect those at risk of falling out of education forever the government need to do more to invest at scale in content curation and creation to meet the needs of these learners and those that teach them.

A decade of substantial under-investment in the FE Sector has clearly contributed to the failure of technology as the great leveller. The articles found in this eBook show that those that were able to invest in all forms of digital infrastructure, including tutor CPD are those that were best placed to respond to the crisis. With many students lacking access to the necessary technology, and often in significant numbers in some communities, they have been left behind. Despite the incredible and widely acknowledged effort of all the sector. The risk now is that as blended learning becomes embedded into curriculums, those without access will fall further behind, the gap will widen further, and with rapidity if the government does not support and fund a ‘digital first’ FE sector.

To ensure that no student or apprentice is left behind, we need to learn from the authors of Creating a post-Covid19 EdTech Strategy and together with edtech partners build a case for:  

  1. funding to create a national online repository of high-quality interactive content specifically designed for vocational and skills-based delivery. This will include ‘bite size’ micro-credentialed content endorsed by industry sectors.
  2. increased funding to ensure accessibility for all FE learners to online resources is safeguarded through resilient and reliable connectivity.
  3. investment in the development and adoption of new assessment methodologies designed for secure remote delivery.
  4. capital investment ringfenced for the FE digital estate.
  5. supporting sector professionals to augment education where appropriate utilising digital assistants, automated workflows, data analytics, flexible working and reduced workflow.
  6. The digital infrastructure required to support a skills led recovery.

President of the Association of Colleges, Steve Frampton said:

“College leaders and staff have worked incredibly hard to ensure students do not lose out on their education during these unprecedented times. We must make sure that the significant learning from the crisis is put to good use and informs the strategy for the next generations of learners. This publication is a great window to what a new blended and on-line digital learning future should look like. Incorporating the wisdom gained from the sector’s covid19 response and the innovative tools and ideas for reopening and high-quality learning and teaching we have the perfect blueprint for post-16 education. It’s now time to government seized the opportunity to create a truly inclusive digital first learning experience for all students no matter their circumstances to ensure no learner, or teacher gets left behind.”

Advertisement

Employment Minister issues call to help shape and deliver Â£2billion Kickstarter Scheme
Sector News
@LearnWorkUK - The Employment Minister @mimsdavies has issued a call f
WHY ARE APPRENTICES ESSENTIAL TO RESKILLING THE ECONOMY?
Sector News
As the country emerges from Lockdown - @westlondoncol - assesses the c
Skills Training UK hails â€˜right choiceâ€™ by Chancellor in tripling traineeships
Sector News
Martin Dunford OBE, Chief Executive, @SkillsTrain_UK says the Chancell

Deputy Chief Executive of Ufi VocTech Trust, Louise Rowland said:

“Ufi is very pleased to have been able to support the development of this publication and the valuable contribution the essays will make in shaping the debate on the future of post-16 education policy and in supporting teachers, trainers and vocational educational leaders to collaborate, share best practice, using the important lessons from lockdown for future generations of students.

Lockdown provided the impetus to accelerate the use of digital learning. It also revealed the underlying issues around culture and funding that are impacting digital readiness within the vocational educational sector, many of which are highlighted in the collection of essays in this publication.
At Ufi we know that using digital is the means to widen access to vocational learning and develop the workplace skills we need. To achieve this, we need a system that is fit for the future, ensuring that all learners, teachers, and institutions have access to the best tools available and the skills and confidence to use them.”  

You can download the full publication here.

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Employment Minister issues call to help shape and deliver £2billion Kickstarter Scheme
Sector News
@LearnWorkUK - The Employment Minister @mimsdavies has issued a call f
WHY ARE APPRENTICES ESSENTIAL TO RESKILLING THE ECONOMY?
Sector News
As the country emerges from Lockdown - @westlondoncol - assesses the c
Skills Training UK hails ‘right choice’ by Chancellor in tripling traineeships
Sector News
Martin Dunford OBE, Chief Executive, @SkillsTrain_UK says the Chancell
Schools encouraged to sign up to virtual manufacturing events
Sector News
West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce (@WNYChamber) has annou
Rishi Sunak’s ‘Plan for jobs’ – let’s ensure best outcomes for young people
Sector News
@WeAreBud we positively support the Chancellor and the Treasury for th
Chancellor leads on G20 Finance Ministers’ Action Plan to fight Covid-19 global outbreak
Sector News
@RishiSunak today (15 Apr) agreed an economic action plan with global
Eligibility calculator for home to school route travel funding
Sector News
QRoutes, a provider of software solutions for local authority transpor
Data is key as we stimulate the economy, support job growth, and get people back to work safely, while continuing to protect the most vulnerable
Sector News
Work and Pensions Secretary, Thérèse Coffey’s speech to the Organi
MORE THAN 7,000 OF THE WORLD’S BEST-KNOWN RESEARCH JOURNALS COMMIT TO ACTION ON EQUALITY
Sector News
@RoySocChem - Publishers of some of the world’s most impactful resea
HomeServe boss says Government apprenticeship pledge does not go far enough
Sector News
Richard Harpin, the founder and CEO of home repairs and improvement bu
Stoke on Trent College wins NAMSS awards for learner involvement
Sector News
Staff @SOTCollege are celebrating after members of its student service
Myfyrwyr yn cynhyrchu arddangosfa ffasiwn rithwir
Sector News
Roedd arddangosfa Gradd Sylfaen Dylunio Ffasiwn a Thecstilau eleni yn

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 52 minutes ago

Skills to Fight Back – Where’s the Plan?: Graham Hasting-Evans from @NOCNGroup discusses the Chancellors Summer Eco… https://t.co/jt5I2BpOXi
View Original Tweet

Damar Training
Damar Training has published a new article: What should we make of the Chancellor’s support for apprentices and young workers? 1 hour 31 minutes ago
Matthew Stott
Matthew Stott shared a photo. 4 hours 19 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4751)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page