 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

MPs call on Government to increase support for universities and students amid ‘huge’ Coronavirus disruption

Details
Hits: 208
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

“Given the importance of the higher education sector to the UK economy, and the exceptional circumstances facing both universities and university students, we have recommended the Government consider funding universities to provide any refunds university students are entitled to as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.”

The Petitions Committee has today (13 Jul) launched a report calling on the Government to take urgent action and review the support for universities and students in the face of the “greatest challenge they have faced for generations”.

More than 347,000 people have signed an e-petition calling for the Government to Reimburse all students of this year’s fees due to strikes and COVID-19. Over the course of its investigation, the Committee received over 28,000 responses from students, parents and university staff who shared their experiences and views on the impact of the outbreak on university education and on the actions they think the Government needs to take.

The report on the impact of Covid-19 on university students, published this morning, comes following an inquiry where thousands of students raised concerns that they had not received a reasonable standard of education due to Coronavirus. During the investigation, the Committee also heard evidence on how the outbreak has impacted in particular those from disadvantaged backgrounds, and those on more hands-on courses where students need to use university facilities.

Research by the Petitions Committee found that just 7% of students surveyed felt satisfied or very satisfied with the quality of their education they are currently receiving. The same research found that 87% of students noted their teaching hours had decreased since social distancing guidelines were introduced. Meanwhile, 47% of students surveyed revealed they were paying for university accommodation they don’t currently need.

The report recommends the Government take a number of urgent actions, including clarifying how and when students can claim refunds or repeat parts of their courses, making it easier for those who believe they haven’t received the education they are entitled to seek a refund, and to consider providing additional support for students whose courses have been affected by the outbreak.

The detailed report also recommends that the Government provides emergency funding to universities, to support them in refunding eligible students as they may already face costs of up to £2.5 billion in lost fees and teaching grant income alone.

Key findings and recommendations made in the report include:

Advertisement

AoCâ€™s Chair Julie Nerney is stepping down at the end of this month
Sector News
@JulieNerney is to step down as Chair of the @AoC_Info Board at the en
Executive Principal of City of London Academy Islington and City of London Academy Highbury Grove takes up new role
Sector News
Clare Verga, the Executive Principal of the @COLA_Trust - the City of
Would you like to be a Space Cadet this summer?
Sector News
@spacegovuk - The UK space sector is recruiting 50 paid space internsh

  • A significant number of students have told us they are not receiving the standard of education that they had expected, feel they are entitled to, or which offers true value-for-money in light of the amount they are paying in tuition fees.
  • Many students have experienced difficulties accessing the online content that has been made available, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, and courses where students need to use university facilities have been particularly affected.
  • Students have also faced a number of practical challenges as a result of the outbreak, including in many cases loss of income and difficulties with accommodation.
  • In at least some cases universities have been able to provide courses in a way that students believe is good value for money. We do not therefore believe that there should be a universal refund or reimbursement of tuition fees to all university students.
  • Students have a right to seek a refund or to repeat part of their course if the service provided by their university is substandard, but the exact circumstances in which students should expect to receive a refund or be able to repeat part of their course are not clear.
  • The Government should work with universities, the Office for Students, and Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education to:
    • produce guidance on when current and future university students may be entitled to seek a refund or to repeat part of their course,
    • establish a new system which enables all students to easilyseek a full or partial refund of their tuition fees, or to repeat part of their course.
    • ensure that all students are advised of their consumer rights and are given clear guidance on how to avail themselves of these if they feel their university has failed to provide an adequate standard of education.
  • The Government should consider providing additional funding to universities to enable them to pay any refunds university students are entitled to as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. The Government could also consider alternative means for reimbursing students, where an independent process has found that they are entitled to a refund.
  • The Government should consider making additional funding available to students who might want to extend their education after the outbreak, and to provide ongoing employment advice and support beyond graduation in what is likely to be an extremely challenging employment market.

Chair of the Petitions Committee, Catherine McKinnell MP, said:

“As the Government take steps to protect the economy from COVID-19, it is vital that they now take urgent action to ensure students, and our vitally important institutions, are not left behind as the virus continues to wreak havoc on our higher education system.

“We are calling on the Government to give clarity on students’ rights to a refund for their education. We also believe the Government should consider funding universities to support them in reimbursing student’s fees where it is clear their experience and service has fallen short due to the incredibly challenging situation we have been facing.

“Despite the hard work of lecturers and support staff, some universities have been unable to provide courses in a way that students feel is good value for money. Therefore, while we do not consider that a blanket refund for all students is necessarily required, we believe that the Government has a role in ensuring any student whose university experience has fallen short is compensated.

“The Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on UK universities represents the greatest challenge they have faced for generations. If the Government fails to offer a comprehensive and accessible support package for both universities and students, then we face letting down an entire generation, and critically damaging a sector that will play a crucial role in our country’s post-Covid economic recovery.”

As part of the detailed survey work undertaken during the inquiry, the Petitions Committee spoke with students and relatives of students, as well as some academics. One student commented “Pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds are impacted the most. Some may not have access to the internet or a laptop and even if they do, they won't have a stable internet connection and a quiet place to work unlike their privileged counterparts.” Another student raised concerns about the knock-on effects of lower quality education, saying “It isn't a case of will the medics, dentists and vets of this year come out as less trained individuals but a question of how much poorer will their practice be. The future care of humans and animals will suffer.”

The latest in-depth report from the Petitions Committee forms part of the inquiry into the Government’s response to coronavirus. It follows two evidence sessions and extensive public engagement in recent months investigating the impact the crisis has had on students and universities. During these sessions the Committee heard from students who had been directly impacted by the outbreak, education sector representatives, and Government Ministers.

The Petitions Committee have now submitted the report for consideration, and expect to receive a response from the Government within 2 months.

Since the report was agreed by the Committee, the Chancellor gave his Summer statement on the economy, and announced that further support will be provided to new graduates as they enter a challenging employment market, which the Committee recommends in its report.

The report’s annex contains detailed analysis of the extensive public engagement work and a wide range of example quotes from students affected by coronavirus. 

The Petitions Committee is set up by the House of Commons to look at e-petitions and public (paper) petitions. It can:

    1. ask for more information in writing—from petitioners, the Government, or other relevant people or organisations
    2. ask for more information in person—from petitioners, the Government, or other relevant people or organisations. This might be in Parliament or somewhere else in the UK
    3. write to the Government or another public body to press for action on a petition
    4. ask another parliamentary committee to look into the topic raised by a petition
    5. put forward petitions for debate in the House of Commons

    The Committee is currently made up of 11 backbench Members of Parliament from Government and Opposition parties. The number of seats each party has is calculated to reflect the membership of the House as a whole. The Chair of the Committee was elected on 29 January 2020. The members of the Committee are:

    You may also be interested in these articles:

    AoC’s Chair Julie Nerney is stepping down at the end of this month
    Sector News
    @JulieNerney is to step down as Chair of the @AoC_Info Board at the en
    Executive Principal of City of London Academy Islington and City of London Academy Highbury Grove takes up new role
    Sector News
    Clare Verga, the Executive Principal of the @COLA_Trust - the City of
    Would you like to be a Space Cadet this summer?
    Sector News
    @spacegovuk - The UK space sector is recruiting 50 paid space internsh
    Employment Minister issues call to help shape and deliver £2billion Kickstarter Scheme
    Sector News
    @LearnWorkUK - The Employment Minister @mimsdavies has issued a call f
    Close the digital divide to enable a ‘digital first’ FE sector post-Covid – argues new eBook
    Sector News
    @UfiTrust and @AoC_Info launch new eBook called Creating a post Covid1
    I was made redundant during lockdown - now I'm pursuing my passion through online learning
    Sector News
    Pete Williams decided to turn things around for himself during lockdow
    Now the time to invest in apprenticeships
    Sector News
    North West businesses should be bold and invest in apprenticeships, ac
    Creative Students Scoop Top Gallery Prizes
    Sector News
    Two students from @EKC__Group in Broadstairs and Canterbury scooped th
    Series of free online videos to support home-schooling and skill development
    Sector News
    At the start of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent nation-wide lockd
    Achieving the first steps in to a career in construction
    Sector News
    With the annual growth set to increase by a further 3.3% in the next f
    Opening new doors to women in construction
    Sector News
    In an industry that creates a perception of a male dominated environme
    Winners of UK Women in Software Power List 2020 announced
    Sector News
    The UK’s Women in Software Power List 2020, supported by @ComputerWe

    Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


    Advertisers

    Advertisers

    Subscribe to Soundbite

    FE Careers

    Newsroom Activity

    Solvendis
    Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

    Learning and Skills Teacher (Level 5 Apprenticeship) (Zoom...

    The Solvendis specialist adviser team are pleased to be able to offer an effective response to the need to develop the teaching and training skills...

    • Thursday, 24 September 2020 10:00 AM
    • Zoom Conferencing
    Solvendis - updated event, Level 3 Award in Education & Training (Zoom Conferencing) 1 hour 39 minutes ago
    Solvendis
    Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

    Understanding Safeguarding & Prevent (Zoom Conferencing)

    Legislation requires providers and their staff to focus on the protection of children and vulnerable adults. This half-day staff development...

    • Thursday, 16 July 2020 01:30 PM
    • Zoom Conferencing

    FE Community

    View All Members

    FE Community

    View All Members (4755)

    Latest Education News

    Further Education News

    The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

    Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

    FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

    FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

    Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

    In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

    We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

    Main Features

    Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

    FE Voices

    FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

    Sector News

    In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

    Podcasts

    We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

    We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

    We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

    Education Video Interviews

    FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

    Events

    FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

    FE Newsrooms

    The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

    Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

    If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

     RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page