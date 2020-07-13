 
New online CPD for CEOs and Principals in FE on Using Data to Drive a Performance Improvement Culture

The @E_T_Foundation (ETF) has today (13 Jul) launched the second in a series of new online professional development resources for CEOs and Principals in the Further Education (FE) sector. The new module focuses on ‘Using Data to Drive a Performance Improvement Culture’ and has been designed and produced with senior leaders from the sector.

The series of CEOs and Principals Development Resources, designed and delivered by the ETF with funding from the Department for Education, was launched in May with the first module focusing on ‘Financial Sustainability’. The aim of the series is to provide senior leaders with flexible CPD support as and when needed, offering practical and technical guidance on key issues such as finance and data.

The new Using Data to Drive a Performance Improvement Culture module examines corporate reporting to the Board of Governors and how that process can be tailored and managed to suit each college’s context. Topics cover areas like choosing what to report, selection of key metrics, understanding benchmark comparators and ensuring data accuracy.

The topics include insights and tips from a range of senior FE leaders:

  • Nav Chohan, Principal, Shipley College
  • Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College
  • Verity Hancock, Principal and CEO, Leicester College
  • Shabir Ismail, Deputy Principal and CEO, Leicester College
  • Shelagh Legrave OBE DL, Chief Executive, Chichester College Group
  • Ian Pryce CBE, Principal and Chief Executive, Bedford College

The first module on Financial Sustainability has already attracted widespread interest from senior leaders across the sector.

Mark Wright, Director of Design and Development at the ETF, said:

“We have been delighted at the initial response to the new resources. Our aim was to provide a platform and a channel for well-grounded, experienced advice by senior leaders for senior leaders, and it’s been well received. We hope that this latest addition to the series focusing on performance management data will give senior leaders further support by ensuring their decision making is rooted in reality at a time of great upheaval.”

Other modules including ‘Risk Management’ and ‘Strategy Development’ will be added to the series in early 2021. The new offer complements the ETF’s other support for senior leaders including the Principals and CEOs FE Strategic Leadership Programme and Preparing for CEO Programme delivered with Saïd Business School, Oxford University.

The new fully funded resources are available on the ETF’s Foundation Online Learning platform. Further information on the ETF’s full leadership and governance offer can be found on the Leadership Hub website.

