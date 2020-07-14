 
Worcestershire's only engineering degree launches at Evesham College

Details
Female Engineering Learner working on a machine

@WCollegeGroup - A new engineering degree is being launched at @EveshamColWCG and will be the only course of its type in Worcestershire.

The BEng (Hons) Engineering degree will start in September 2020 and provides the only Level 6 study option in the region.

It is hoped the course will benefit employers regionally who are looking to upskill workforces or employees who would like to top-up to level six honours.

The part-time course, which is accredited by the University of Gloucestershire, will act as a top-up degree from level five and can be completed within a year.

Students can also complete their Level 4 and 5 at the college, but existing employees with HND or foundation degrees will now have a local option to achieve their full qualification.

It will be one-day a week programme for 34 weeks and is being delivered by experts who have also worked in industry.

Learning will take place in the state-of-the-art engineering centre at Evesham College, which includes equipment funded by the Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership (WLEP).

Evesham College is part of college group WCG which trains more than 300 full-time engineering students who progress onto higher education or apprenticeships.

Simon Smithers, Head of Engineering for Higher Education Programmes at WCG, said: “Worcestershire has a highly-skilled workforce but does not have anywhere offering a Level 6 engineering degree and our new course will bridge that gap.

“The course will provide a gateway for those in highly-technical jobs to complete this next level or study without having to travel away from the region.

“This is a taught programme with a high number of contact hours with staff, it’s not research-based and will be delivered by tutors who understand the requirements and skills needed by industry.

“We have the latest software and equipment to deliver learning at the highest level and many other institutions will be accepting our degree for entry into Masters courses at the next level.

“The degree has four options - mechanical, electrical, manufacturing and general engineering. It’s a programme that will allow people from many walks of life to gain a qualification at Honours level.

“WCG has a well-established and respected engineering provision and this new degree will further strengthen that offering.”

Candidates will need to have completed a HND in Engineering or a Foundation degree in Engineering and should have studied Engineering Mathematics at Level 4 (minimum) within their previous studies.

