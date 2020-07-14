 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Award nomination for paper-saving process

Details
Hits: 146
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Gower College Swansea has been shortlisted in the Public Sector Paperless Awards 2020.

The College has been shortlisted in the Processes category for its work in reducing the paperwork involved in its student health disclosures and care plans procedures.

Historically, at the start of every academic year, all students were asked to complete a paper based medical form on which they inform the College of any medical or health conditions that may affect them whilst studying.

“Over the years this would equate to roughly 16,000 pieces of paper which really wasn’t ideal as the information they held could potentially be highly sensitive,” says Learner Experience and Wellbeing Manager, Tom Snelgrove. “Therefore, our Student Health Advisors, working alongside personal tutors and managers, began to investigate the introduction of an electronic automated system to capture this information instead.”

This set in motion a chain of events in which the Student Health Advisors and the College’s Integrated Systems team developed a new process that could ensure an automated, efficient, sustainable and safe working system.

Going forward, students will now complete an electronic health disclosure form which can be collated on a database which then automatically notifies the Student Health Advisors on the relevant campus. 

The results have so far surpassed the College’s original aims, with a higher percentage of successful completion and capture of learner data than anticipated.

“The process has made a significant positive impact on the Student Health Advisors’ time and resources,” adds Tom. “They are able to utilise their time far more effectively in creating the health care plans, instead of spending their time ‘paper shuffling.’ We have also found significant benefits in terms of costs and the new system has also had a positive impact in terms of information security and data protection.”

The Public Sector Paperless Awards are a unique celebration of outstanding public sector digital transformation and have grown to become one of the most anticipated annual awards nights to honour government innovation.

Advertisement

New BCGA chief executive sets out vision for the future
Sector News
The new chief executive of the @BCGAssociation has set out future pla
Xero calls for boost to youth employment this UN World Youth Skills Day
Sector News
@Xero BOSS CALLS FOR DIGITAL CAMPAIGN TO ACCELERATE SME RECOVERY AND B
DCG Accredited To matrix Standard
Sector News
@derbycollege (DCG) has been re-accredited to the matrix Standard - de

You may also be interested in these articles:

New BCGA chief executive sets out vision for the future
Sector News
The new chief executive of the @BCGAssociation has set out future pla
Xero calls for boost to youth employment this UN World Youth Skills Day
Sector News
@Xero BOSS CALLS FOR DIGITAL CAMPAIGN TO ACCELERATE SME RECOVERY AND B
DCG Accredited To matrix Standard
Sector News
@derbycollege (DCG) has been re-accredited to the matrix Standard - de
Lacey has a bright future ahead as she prepares to join the Concord Chef Development Programme
Sector News
Lacey Russell didn’t always have such a clear idea of what her futur
Craft Guild of Chefs launches college and university accreditation scheme
Sector News
@Craft_Guild launches college and university accreditation scheme@UCBo
Enwebiad gwobr am broses arbed papur
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd rhestr fer Gwobrau Di-bapur y S
New quality marks for higher technical qualifications
Sector News
Higher technical qualifications will receive a new quality mark from t
Tribute to founding trustee of the Education and Training Foundation Don Hayes MBE
Sector News
Don Hayes was one of the founding trustees of the Education and Traini
Worcestershire's only engineering degree launches at Evesham College
Sector News
@WCollegeGroup - A new engineering degree is being launched at @Evesha
Online gallery showcases student artists from Walsall College
Sector News
The talents of @Walsall_College creative industries students are being
#CONSTRUCTLONDON IS FIRST EVER VIRTUAL CONSTRUCTION CAREERS EVENT FOR LONDON
Sector News
@westlondoncol has partnered with the National Careers Service (London
New guidance to support September schools return
Sector News
The Welsh Government has today (13 Jul) published updated guidance to

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4758)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page