New BCGA chief executive sets out vision for the future

Details
Ellen Daniels

 The new chief executive of the @BCGAssociation has set out future plans for the national trade body.

Ellen Daniels has taken up the leadership role, following the retirement of Doug Thornton earlier this year.

Formerly the Head of Public Affairs and Policy at the British Coatings Federation, Ellen joined the BCGA with a remit to further develop the strong foundations established by Doug during his 14-year term at the helm.

In her first year in the post, negotiating the Covid-19 environment will be a key priority, with Ellen keen to build on the vital role BCGA members played in providing medical gases and other related essential gases and equipment during the pandemic.

She’ll also be preparing to work with the government on transport, standards and regulations in a post-Brexit era.

Ellen said: “Like all industries, we face some challenges ahead. However, the expertise and skills in our membership and the emphasis placed on innovation means we are well-placed to support key sectors and services in the future as the economy adapts to the changes ahead.

“Despite a challenging start to the year, I am excited about the opportunities in front of us.

“This is a dynamic industry which impacts so many aspects of our every-day lives, from technology and transport to food and drink and more.

“It is also a sector which puts great emphasis on developing products and services to ensure a safe, successful and healthy nation.

“We will be broadening our work in the digital space to get that message across and to attract new talent looking for rewarding careers in STEM.”

Sustainability and the environment will also be a priority area, with Ellen and the BCGA team setting out how compressed gases, such as hydrogen, LNG and CNG, can underpin greener economies and support better air quality.

That includes urging government to change its current direction of policy in the use of compressed gases for greener energy.

Ellen added: “The government frequently refers to greener transportation, but the reference is generally to electric vehicles.

“We need to see a greater mention of hydrogen, CNG and LNG included in policy   going forward.

“BCGA members have the expertise to support this emerging industry with trusted innovation and safety standards, to ensure the UK can move to this new technology.

“The government talks about using hydrogen for powering homes but seems to focus on electricity and its benefits when talking about vehicles.

“We need to broaden that debate and we are really excited at the prospect of working with government on such an innovative area.”

 

