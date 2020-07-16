 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Employment Hub reopens – confirming commitment to tackling unemployment

Details
Hits: 73
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Mark Jones, Principal of Gower College Swansea, explains how the College is planning to help people get the support they need to secure and retain employment.

Of all of the challenges we have faced in recent months as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and possibly the greatest one that still lies in front of us, is the projections that around 7.6 million jobs or around 24% of the UK workforce could be at risk because of the lockdown period.

Indeed, even as lockdown is being relaxed, we are hearing announcements of redundancies being made across a diverse range of employers from Airbus and Rolls Royce to the Daily Mirror and The Restaurant Group – with plenty more clearly under consideration.

In response, last week the UK Government set out its post-coronavirus recovery plan including a further investment in apprenticeships and traineeships and the introduction of a new kickstart scheme for young people. Whilst Wales has yet to make similar commitments, we are aware that discussions are ongoing and that a similar recovery plan – but specifically for Wales – will be released soon.

To help with this, and to demonstrate our support in this key area, I am delighted that we have now reopened the College’s Kingsway Centre, which is home to our employability provision.

Our Better Jobs, Better Futures team will be available to act as a drop in centre for people of all ages looking for help and support in securing and retaining employment. They do this by matching individual skills and experience to the requirements of the large range of local and national employers we work with.

Indeed this work has been ongoing throughout lockdown – albeit delivered virtually – but we appreciate that a large number of individuals are looking for face to face support which is why we have prioritised the reopening of this area.

But this is only part of our strategy. As a College who works with large numbers of 16-18 year olds, we are particularly mindful that the impact of the lockdown is likely to be particularly hard hitting for young people. We are aware that jobs in industries that traditionally employ large numbers of young people, such as hospitality and retail, are likely to be those at greatest risk.

So that is why, this September, we will be integrating a programme of employability support and guidance within all our full time courses. This will mean that all of our students, whether they are looking to go onto a top UK university, an apprenticeship or are unsure of what they want to do, can begin to better understand the job market in terms of what careers are in demand, how company recruitment operates and how best to position yourself to secure that job that you have set out to get – whether you need these skills now, or in the future. 

Advertisement

Hyb Cyflogaeth yn ailagor â€“ gan gadarnhau ymrwymiad i fynd iâ€™r afael Ã¢ diweithdra
Sector News
Mark Jones, Pennaeth Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe syâ€™n esbonio sut maeâ€™r C
Neges ddiweddar gan y Pennaeth, Mark Jones (16 Gorffennaf)
Sector News
Maeâ€™r cyhoeddiad a wnaed yr wythnos diwethaf gan y Gweinidog Addysg,
Updated message from Principal, Mark Jones (16 July)
Sector News
The announcement last week by the Minister for Education Kirsty Willia

This is all part of our

, which offers each of our full time students a seamless link between all of our different pathways and which can help to place their feet on the career ladder.

So whether that is an offer of a place at university, an offer of a job/apprenticeship, progression onto another further education course or tailored employability support aimed at getting the student into work, we can support you.

For more information about the College, please visit www.gcs.ac.uk

You may also be interested in these articles:

Hyb Cyflogaeth yn ailagor – gan gadarnhau ymrwymiad i fynd i’r afael â diweithdra
Sector News
Mark Jones, Pennaeth Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe sy’n esbonio sut mae’r C
Neges ddiweddar gan y Pennaeth, Mark Jones (16 Gorffennaf)
Sector News
Mae’r cyhoeddiad a wnaed yr wythnos diwethaf gan y Gweinidog Addysg,
Updated message from Principal, Mark Jones (16 July)
Sector News
The announcement last week by the Minister for Education Kirsty Willia
Government scheme launched to help universities in financial difficulties due to coronavirus
Sector News
@GavinWilliamson has announced details of a new restructuring regime,
TOMODACHI designed by team of 14 and 15 year olds from Greenford, West London wins National Award
Sector News
#LEPAWARDS2020 - The #LongitudeExplorerPrize from @NestaChallenges an
67% of PhD students want a career in academic research but only 30% stay in academia three years on
Sector News
The Higher Education Policy Institute (@HEPI_news) has published a new
City College Plymouth selected for innovative maritime project
Sector News
@CityPlym is delighted to announce it has been selected to take part i
Anxious Students Returning to School In September After COVID-19 Disruption are to be taught about Mental Health
Sector News
Anxious Students Returning to School In September After COVID-19 Disru
Apprenticeship assessment flexibilities to remain in place into 2021
Sector News
@IFAteched's special measures that have allowed thousands of people to
Imperial College plans for the future of education, as NSS results are revealed
Sector News
Student satisfaction @ImperialCollege is now at 81%, according to the
UK Government supports nearly 900,000 jobs across Scotland
Sector News
Figures show, until the end of June, nearly 900,000 jobs across Scotla
Online education in further education and skills: learning about what works
Sector News
@OfstedNews review into online education during coronavirus (COVID-19)

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4763)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page