Gower College Swansea sign partnership with Chinese school

Details
A very unique and special signing ceremony was held on Wednesday 1 July between Gower College Swansea and Huashang Foreign Language Experimental School, Guangdong Province, China.

Huashang Foreign Language Experimental School is an international school with primary, junior and high school education, on a campus which occupies circa 60,000 square metres.

Internationalisation is a priority for Gower College Swansea, and it welcomes students from China each year to study a range of programmes, including our A Levels.

Speaking at the ceremony, via videoconference, Gower College Swansea Principal, Mark Jones said “Over the years, we have had several hundreds of students from China studying A Levels with us.

“At Gower College Swansea, students can experience the British and Welsh cultures in a friendly, safe and beautiful environment. Our international students receive excellent support from our dedicated international office, and most students flourish and develop enormously during their time with us.

“I have been very impressed by the Huashang Education Group, and I am excited to hear about the developments with the Huashang Foreign Language School.

“We are looking forward to a long-term collaboration which provides opportunities to develop our students, creating global citizens with an appreciation of the world at large, and a special appreciation of the Chinese and British cultures.”

The Memorandum of Understanding enables the two institutions to become sister schools, to develop friendship and cooperation and promote mutual understanding and cultural awareness between the two countries.

It is hoped that the two schools will exchange students, staff and share best practice in teaching activities.

Principal of Huashang Foreign Language Experimental School, Wanxiang Xun said “We believe that our cooperation will promote in-depth exchanges between the two institutions, supporting the development of school education and teaching. We will work together to complement each other and make greater contributions to the cultivation of talents in our respective fields.”

Head of International at Gower College Swansea, Ruth Owen Lewis added “This is a great partnership for the College in south China. In addition to providing international opportunities for our students and staff, it will enhance our superb reputation in China.

“Our intention is to have a deep and meaningful collaboration with Huashang Foreign Language Experimental School, which will provide mutual benefits for both institutions. Partnerships are an important aspect of our international strategy, and we are delighted with this development.”

Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe yn arwyddo partneriaeth ag ysgol Tsieineaidd
