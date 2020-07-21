 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Can your business benefit from Government grants for apprenticeships?

Details
Hits: 38
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@NewburyCollege and University Centre Newbury (@UCNewbury) can assist you in creating the perfect programme to suit your needs 

We all know that apprenticeships add value to organisations and I was thrilled to hear Rishi Sunak supporting this fantastic programme in his new Plan for Jobs, with government grants of up to £2,000. 

Apprenticeships enable businesses to develop a highly skilled and motivated workforce that will be crucial in rebuilding the UK economy as we slowly return to “business as usual”, and Mr Sunak’s announcement has provided an additional incentive:

  • £2,000 to hire Apprentices aged 16-24 years 
  • £1,500 to hire Apprentices aged 25+ 

At Newbury College and University Centre Newbury (UCN), we can support your business in utilising levy funds, accessing government grants, choosing the right apprenticeship, recruiting candidates or developing existing members of staff. 

Our This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. can assist you in creating the perfect programme to suit your needs. We deliver apprenticeships across multiple sectors and industries, supporting a wide range of business functions, including both technical and support roles. 

We hope that you will continue to support us with our mission to provide a career route for young people through our ‘Careers not Courses’ initiative.

Advertisement

Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe yn arwyddo partneriaeth ag ysgol Tsieineaidd
Sector News
Cynhaliwyd seremoni arwyddo unigryw ac arbennig iawn ddydd Mercher 1 G
Gower College Swansea sign partnership with Chinese school
Sector News
A very unique and special signing ceremony was held on Wednesday 1 Jul
The UK must continue to be at heart of the European Research Council to remain a science superpower
Sector News
@ImperialCollegeâ€™s President @AliceGast says the UK must continue t

Jo Houghton, Director of Business and Partnerships, Newbury College
 
 
 
 
 

New Apprenticeship Programmes

 
 
Cyber Security Technologist
 
Apprentices in this field focus on the technical side, work on areas such as security design & architecture, security testing, investigations & response.
 
 
 
 
Operations Manager
 
This apprenticeship develops skills in managing teams and/or projects to achieve organisational goals. Typical roles are Operations Manager, Regional Manager, Department Manager.
 
 
 
Postgraduate Engineer
 
Postgraduate engineers develop solutions to engineering problems using new or existing technologies, through innovation, creativity and change, and may have technical accountability for complex systems with their associated risks.
 
 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn arwyddo partneriaeth ag ysgol Tsieineaidd
Sector News
Cynhaliwyd seremoni arwyddo unigryw ac arbennig iawn ddydd Mercher 1 G
Gower College Swansea sign partnership with Chinese school
Sector News
A very unique and special signing ceremony was held on Wednesday 1 Jul
The UK must continue to be at heart of the European Research Council to remain a science superpower
Sector News
@ImperialCollege’s President @AliceGast says the UK must continue t
Space scientist Professor Lucie Green launches Summer of STEM challenge
Sector News
Space scientist and broadcaster- @Dr_Lucie has teamed up with @STEMLea
Walsall Football Club Community Programme develops workforce during lockdown through Walsall College
Sector News
@WFCOfficial Community Programme has been focusing on developing and i
Keir Starmer and Kate Green visit Coventry College
Sector News
Labour Party leader @Keir_Starmer and @KateGreenSU has visited @covent
Kingston University London rolls out remote Mental Fitness course for summer students
Sector News
@KingstonUni has partnered with mental fitness experts @TheFikaApp to
Wild Code School restructures to accommodate post-Lockdown learning preferences
Sector News
Wild Code School, the technology educator nurturing today’s digital
Winners of Leicester College Adult Student Awards 2020
Sector News
#FestivalofLearning2020 - @LeicesterColl has announced the winners of
Students find solutions to post-pandemic challenges at virtual hackathon
Sector News
Over 200 students, making up 43 teams, from universities around the wo
Chinese students stick with UK for uni despite 5G battle @student
Sector News
Chinese Students Stick with UK University Choice Despite 5G Battle wit
College learners create wildlife pond for community
Sector News
@ColegyCymoedd learners create wildlife pond for communityAn area of W

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4771)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page