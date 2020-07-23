Gateway to Success

 
Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis has been awarded the Foundation Studies Student of the Year 2019-2020 Award for the Gateway programme at Newtown College (part of @NPTCGroup). 

He also received overall winner of the FACL Shirley Davies Student Award across the College group.  The award respectfully named after the previous Deputy Head of Foundation Studies, Shirley Davies, who sadly recently passed away in June 2020.

This annual award celebration recognises students for their outstanding contribution to their course.  A ceremony is usually held every year at each College to present students with their certificates of achievement, but this year an online announcement was made instead. The FACL Shirley Davies Award is given to the most outstanding student in Foundation Studies across the whole of NPTC Group of Colleges and recognises general good behaviour throughout the year, excellent effort, and engagement.

There are a variety of award categories which takes account of the broad range of areas the Foundation studies students train across from ICT/Media, Health and Social Care to Vocational Sampling, Life Skills, and Practical Trades.  The awards follow a nomination from their tutors from each of the foundation groups and then the school management team chooses an overall winner.  The faculty also now run a monthly student success in recognition of the remote learning undertaken, which helps to keep the students engaged.

Scott said ‘I am really pleased to be getting this award. I’ve enjoyed all the great opportunities the course has given me and I’m looking forward to September to start college again and a new adventure.’

Scott’s Lecturer Sarah Welch said ‘We are so proud of all our students and especially for their commitment over the lockdown period. Scott Lewis has maintained an outstanding effort throughout the year, he is a pleasure to have in class and engages well with other class members and all our activities. He has shown fantastic dedication and hard work throughout all his work. Well done to Scott. I am looking forward to another year of teaching with Scott and all the class next academic year.’

Well done Scott!

