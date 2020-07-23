Remote is turning the tables on recruitment by opening up the global employment market

World’s largest remote business @GitLab selects @Remote to help hire the best #talent in the world
Remote opens up the global employment market by enabling businesses of all sizes to employ with full compliance the best talent from more than 40 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Netherlands, United States, India and Australia
Today (23 Jul), Remote, the world’s first self-serve platform for global employment, announced that GitLab, the world’s largest remote business, will use Remote to employ the best talent in the world with full local legal compliance.
Backed by $11m in investment from Two Sigma Ventures, Index Ventures and General Catalyst, Remote is opening-up the global talent market by removing all barriers to global remote employment for businesses of all sizes. Remote provides the world's first self-serve platform to manage global payroll, benefits, compliance and taxes, all for a flat fee of $599 per employee per month. This is the industry’s most accessible pricing, with no hidden fees and no long-term contracts.
Remote is turning the tables on recruitment by enabling companies to cast a vastly wider net to find the right talent without having to worry about location.
Sid Sijbrandij Co-Founder and CEO of GitLab who works with Remote as an EOR provider, said:
“Remote is a great source for the global tech industry in the way that it opens up global remote employment and provides a new way to access tech talent. Remote’s self-serve platform will help make remote work models simpler and more accessible by offering tech companies a means to speed up hiring and by reducing the time and costs associated with building global remote teams, all while supporting their employees so that they feel secure and protected.”
Villi Iltchev, Partner at Two Sigma Ventures said:
"Remote is powering the next generation of remote work by effortlessly making it possible for companies to employ tech talent from over 40 countries in the world in full compliance with local labour regulations. Until now for most entrepreneurs the idea of global remote employment wasn’t worth the cost or the legal headaches. Remote has removed these barriers and entrepreneurs around the world will no longer have to restrict their hiring to people in their home country or state. This is a revolution in the future of work which will lead to faster access to talent which will in turn speed up tech innovation."
Job van der Voort, Co-founder and CEO of Remote, said:
“We’re on a mission to remove the barriers to opportunity by enabling companies to offer great jobs to employees wherever they are in the world. We are particularly proud to be making a difference to GitLab, as they set a very high bar as the pioneers of the global remote model. We want to help all businesses to experience the benefits that come with being able to quickly and simply employ the best talent in the world regardless of location.”
Advertisement
Remote’s self-service platform is built upon ownership of local entities and proprietary relationships with legal, payroll and accounting providers in all covered countries. By owning legal entities in each country, businesses that work with Remote get added stability, security and full transparency. It also removes the need for a local third party and therefore makes it even simpler for customers.
Remote is also the first self-serve platform for global employment for any size business, enabling onboarding to happen entirely on Remote’s platform, whether it’s 1 or 100 employees. Remote enables companies to employ anyone anywhere in the world in minutes through the Remote platform. Founded in San Francisco in 2019 by Job van der Voort (former VP of Product at GitLab) and Marcelo Lebre (former VP of Engineering at Unbabel), Remote is a fully distributed company with employees based in several different countries.