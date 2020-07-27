 
The ETF launches new Professional Workforce Development brochure for 2020/21

Details
ETF logo

@E_T_Foundation (ETF) has published its 2020/21 brochure which summarises its professional workforce development plans for the Further Education (FE) and Training sector in England across 2020/21, which includes significant support from the Department for Education.

As the expert body for professional development and standards in FE, the ETF has released the new brochure to showcase the areas of support available to the sector’s leaders, teachers and trainers. The support is available for those holding roles at independent training providers, colleges (including sixth form colleges), apprenticeship-delivering employers, adult community learning providers and other FE settings.

For the 2020/21 financial year, the ETF received grant funding from the Department of Education up to the value of £25,563,900. The public grant is used to subsidise high-quality training and development programmes which are designed to meet the current and future needs of the FE profession’s teachers, trainers and leaders.

The programmes the ETF provide range from:

  • EdTech support including the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform
  • Leaders, Chairs and Governor development
  • Maths and English support
  • Mentor training
  • Sector recruitment support including Taking Teaching Further
  • Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) support

The ETF also delivers workforce development contracts on T Levels and the Centres for Excellence in Maths programme. The brochure includes information on the support available with these important programme areas.

The value of being a member or a corporate partner of the Society for Education and Training (SET) is highlighted in the brochure. The professional membership body is the largest professional membership organisation for practitioners in the post-16 sector with 20,000 members. The ETF through SET remains the only body which confers Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) status and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS).

David Russell, Chief Executive Officer at the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“The ETF is the national expert in designing and delivering effective Continuous Professional Development (CPD) for the FE workforce. We are responsive to the sector’s needs and support excellence in FE organisations and teaching staff for the benefit of their learners.

“Through our 2020/21 government grant, we are providing a wide range of development programmes to meet the needs of professionals. These include the expansion of our highly successful suite of leadership and governance programmes, recruiting more teachers into the sector through initiatives such as Taking Teaching Further and increasing our support for using educational technologies (EdTech).

“Our grant-funded support is supplemented by our commissioned work expanding the support for technical teaching preparations for T Levels, which start to be delivered from September, and managing the Centres for Excellence in Maths.”

The Education and Training Foundation’s 2020/21 Professional Workforce Development brochure can be read on the ETF website. The website also offers further information on the organisation’s programmes, funding and governance.

