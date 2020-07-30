 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Imperial launches new scale up community at White City Campus

Details
Hits: 60
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Scale Space

Imperial has joined forces with Blenheim Chalcot, a digital venture builder to launch Scale Space, a new scale up community at White City.

Scale Space is a new200,000ft2 facility that will be home to leading scale ups and innovative businesses across the technology, digital and life-sciences sectors. Scale Space will bring together Blenheim Chalcot’s venture building expertise with Imperial’s thought-leadership to help these companies develop by connecting them with the right people, services, space and resources. The venture has opened its doors to its first business members this week ahead of the building’s formal launch in September.

"It’s wonderful to have our academic community directly engaged in this important ecosystem."Professor Alice GastPresident of Imperial College London

Scale Space has been created to help the UK’s scale-up sector overcome growth challenges and secure the right support at the right time to grow effectively. It will help its members overcome challenges and scale for long term success by creating a growth community, connecting businesses together for mutual benefit, knowledge sharing and to help them draw on the specific skills and expertise within Imperial and Blenheim Chalcot.

Professor Alice Gast, President of Imperial College London said: "We see our White City Campus as a place where the best of business comes together with the best research and talent from Imperial College London to help create the enterprises of the future. We're excited about Scale Space and the partnership with Blenheim Chalcot as we know how critical scaling up is to early-stage startups. It’s wonderful to have our academic community directly engaged in this important ecosystem.”

Forging important connections

In early 2021 Imperial College Business School will open a 12,000 ft2 purpose-built space dedicated to teaching and research, which will be used by Business School students and academics. The Business School's suite of MBA and Master's degree programmes will have elements taught within two new teaching areas at Scale Space, providing students with the opportunity to experience Imperial's White City Campus and forge connections with the scale up companies based within Scale Space as well as the wider entrepreneurship community of White City.

Professor Francisco Veloso, Dean of Imperial College Business School said: “Scaling businesses are an important engine for the UK economy and innovation globally – particularly when considering the role technology companies have in helping address key health and sustainability issues. The partnership with Blenheim Chalcot will help enhance our existing research on scale-up companies, particularly tech start-ups, providing us with valuable insights we can apply to our teaching of entrepreneurship and innovation, which form a key part of our MBA and Master’s degrees.

Advertisement

Covid-19 is causing a surge in teaching applications
Sector News
New analysis from the @EduPolicyInst (EPI) highlights the continued su
Schools can fund NPQs through apprenticeship levy following Best Practice Network appointment
Sector News
Schools across England will now be able to use their #ApprenticeshipLe
Cambridge Success for Canterbury College Students
Sector News
Two Access to Higher Education students from @EKC__Groupâ€™s Canterbur

“By having a presence within Scale Space, the Business School will be at the heart of the latest thinking to help businesses scale, providing a unique environment for our students and academics to forge important connections with the other Scale Space members, bringing our world-class research, talent and expertise to these businesses and the wider entrepreneurship ecosystem of White City.”

Professor Veloso is among the interviewees discussing the benefits of Scale Space in this video.

Experts discuss Scale Space opening

The services offered to companies based in Scale Space include:

  • Expert Know-How: helping membersspeed their development by helping them draw on the knowledge and growth processes followed by other successful scaling businesses as well as research from The ScaleUp Institute and academic thought leadership from Imperial as well as other experts.
  • The Growth Network: opportunities to join a network of venture builders, academics, researchers, tech leaders and scale up leaders. Regular Scale Space members get togethers will help to build a collegiate environment of peer-to-peer support.
  • Scale-up services: Scale Space will provide its members with access to specialist services and expertise. These include student placements, specific advice and paid for consultancy from growth specialists ranging from HR to legal, tax and governance, and specific projects delivered for companies by the Imperial College entrepreneurial student network, including MBA students from the Business School
  • Space tailored for growth: companies will be able to curate the space they need to grow, ranging from fully fitted offices to research labs or office suites – and across a range of models from long-term traditional leases to flexible managed services.

Mark Sanders, Executive Chairman, Scale Space said: “We’ve created Scale Space to help technology, life-science and digital businesses, through a combination of practical business building know-how, high-quality academic input and access to research and talent, which I believe makes us very different. Scale Space White City is particularly exciting as we are able to work with Imperial College London, a world leading university, and its Business School. What we’re creating seems very relevant for our times, and nearly 70 percent of Scale Space White City is under offer already.”

See the press release of this article

You may also be interested in these articles:

Covid-19 is causing a surge in teaching applications
Sector News
New analysis from the @EduPolicyInst (EPI) highlights the continued su
Schools can fund NPQs through apprenticeship levy following Best Practice Network appointment
Sector News
Schools across England will now be able to use their #ApprenticeshipLe
Cambridge Success for Canterbury College Students
Sector News
Two Access to Higher Education students from @EKC__Group’s Canterbur
SERC Full-time Course Webinars Available Now
Sector News
Deciding your next steps? SERC’s online webinars are here to help yo
New Trinity Business School graduates use tech to help charities collect spare change in the social distancing era
Sector News
Tackling the issues around collecting coins in a time of social distan
TECH SECTOR BACKS BRITISH #AI INDUSTRY WITH MULTI MILLION POUND INVESTMENT
Sector News
More than 50 leading businesses and organisations have contributed to
Extra university places for vital courses announced
Sector News
Over 9,000 additional places approved at UK universities for courses t
Nick Gibb responds to Education Committee questions on catch-up proposals
Sector News
The Education Committee (@CommonsEd) has published a letter from the M
WCG selected to deliver three new T Level routes
Sector News
Leading college group @WCollegeGroup which operates across Warwickshir
Coleg Cambria and world-famous heritage railway nominated for partnership award
Sector News
THE partnership between @ColegCambria and a world-famous heritage rail
Jackson Parsons, Maya Jama, Spencer Owen and Chlecee Grimes join BT Work Ready Live event to help young job seekers
Sector News
@JacksonRParsons confirmed to join @MayaJama, @SpencerOwen and @Chelce
Advanced maths attainment gap tackled by new Imperial programme
Sector News
Imperial College London has announced plans to raise attainment in adv

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4797)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page