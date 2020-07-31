 
Higher education students at City College Plymouth are among the happiest in the UK, according to the latest National Student Survey

City College Plymouth building

Higher education students at @cityplym are among the happiest in the UK, according to the latest National Student Survey

After a disruptive and unprecedented year, the College was pleased to hear that its university-level students had responded to the annual survey with an overall satisfaction score of 87%, 4% above the sector average and the highest in the city. 

The overall score is calculated taking into consideration the responses to a series of questions that address different aspects of college life. These areas include learning support, the quality of teaching demonstrated throughout the year, access to learning resources and how well the College responds to the views of students. 

The College’s Head of Higher Education, Kat Jones, said: “While it is important to the College to see the students perform well in terms of their achievements and results, it is even more important to us that our students are happy being a part of the City College community. 

“It has been a difficult year - one none of us could have prepared for - but we are delighted that our students are still among some of the happiest within the UK, despite the disruption to their learning as a result of COVID-19.

“As a college, we strive to ensure our students are happy and feel supported in their learning, as we believe this can only benefit the local community once they enter their chosen professions. We aim for all students to feel confident in their abilities and for them to recognise just how valuable they are to the future of the city.”

Some of the survey highlights included receiving a score of 91.3% for academic support against a national average of 79.4% and 88.9% for assessment and marking, with an overwhelming majority of students satisfied with the feedback provided to them. 

