Peterborough Regional College & New College Stamford Form The Inspire Education Group and Deploy New Intranet Solution: Happeo To Transform Communications and Culture.

Details
Following the merger of Peterborough Regional College and New College Stamford to create the Inspire Education Group, the newly formed organisation wanted to provide a replacement for its intranet solution that would engage, enrich and inspire organisational culture through a cloud first communications platform accessible from any device and location. Happeo was selected as the preferred solution.

Janet Meenaghan CEO of the Inspire Education Group said: 

“The Happeo solution gives us exactly what we want, which is to enable all of our staff across both colleges to work collaboratively and seamlessly together.  This brings the added benefit of increased efficiency through reduced reliance on email, and it also boosts engagement in the key information that is essential to our development as an organisation and the everyday tasks that we all perform.”

Learning Technologies Manager at the Inspire Education Group, Anthony Warner said:

“After conducting an exhaustive evaluation of lots of intranet products available on the market, Happeo was the only one that satisfied all of our criteria: Easy to use, Social engagement tools, Integration with current systems and Customised staff views. We are very pleased with our choice, and view Happeo as one of our key tools/strategies to enable a collaborative and efficient organisation.” 

Both colleges were already recognised for their innovative application of technology such as Google G Suite for Education and Happeo aligned perfectly to this platform and the ambition to transform communications in the new merged organisation the Inspire Education Group.

Jamie Smith, Executive Chairman of Google Premier Education Partner C-Learning said:

“We introduced Happeo to the Inspire Education Group as the college had a clear ambition to reimagine their intranet and communications platform. The ambition was to deliver a solution that nurtured custodianship of the organisation whilst enabling easier and more efficient communication. Happeo was the obvious choice. Drawing on our global network it aligns the college communication platform with leading industry practice. Happeo is used by major multinational organisations and we are always looking to bring industry relevant solutions to our partners in education where they are proven to have a positive impact”.

Perttu Ojansuu, CEO of Happeo commented 

I'm extremely proud that Peterborough Regional College and New College Stamford, now the Inspire Education Group, chose Happeo as their digital workplace to enable knowledge sharing – something that's vital to education, which is the key to a better world. I look forward to hearing how their culture of collaboration evolves with our platform!

