https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/31/increase-in-parents-feeling-confident-about-sending-children-back-to-school/

Increase in parents feeling confident about sending children back to school

Posted by: , Posted on: - Categories: Coronavirus

A child looking at a bunch of pencils - bought with school funding

An increasing proportion of parents feel confident about sending their children back to school in September.

Last week research by the Office of National Statistics found that 89% of parents (based on a small sample of 240 parents) were very or fairly likely to send their children back to school in September.

Today there has been coverage of new research from King's College London and Ipsos Mori. Based on a larger sample, this shows that the percentage of parents comfortable about sending their children back to school has risen by 16% points since May. Polling 609 parents, the research finds that the proportion who said they were very uncomfortable with doing so has halved.

According to the new research, in May 33% of parents said they would be comfortable with sending children back to school, but this has risen to 49% of parents surveyed in July.

The Department’s Public Health England-endorsed ‘system of controls’ sets out the protective measures schools should use to reduce the risk of transmission, building on the hierarchy of controls that have been in use in schools throughout the coronavirus outbreak. More guidance for the full opening of schools in September can be found here.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb said:

“From September, our schools and teachers will be back to doing what they do best, delivering high quality education and creating opportunities for all children to succeed.

“School is the best place for children to benefit from direct interaction with their teachers and friends, and it is heartening to see growing confidence among parents about their children returning.

“This confidence is testament to the work of school staff across the country who are putting in place a range of protective measures to prepare to welcome back all pupils at the start of term.”

Tags:

Sharing and comments

Share this page

Related content and links

About the Education in the media blog

Education in the media is the Department for Education’s blog on the latest topical education and equalities issues. This blog features a review of leading media stories, rebuttal to news stories, as well as Ministerial comment.

Find out more

Advertisement

Lecturerâ€™s BBC Experience Benefits SERC Students
Sector News
A @S_ERC (SERC) art and design lecturer who has been working on an ani
IBAT College Dublin appoints new Principal
Sector News
@IBATcollege, Irelandâ€™s leading enterprise-focused third level insti
Top chefs team up to get young people cooking this summer & inspire future talent
Sector News
@Springboard_UK is inspiring young people with #fcsummerkitchen. Celeb

Categories

Recent blog posts

Sign up and manage updates

Follow us on social media

Comments and moderation policy

Read our guidelines